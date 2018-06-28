SMA Debuts New Commercial Solutions in North America

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 28, 2018 — Today SMA America, which was recently ranked the top commercial inverter supplier in the U.S. by GTM Research, announced new comprehensive commercial solutions now available for ordering.



"SMA continues to see significant growth in the commercial solar market," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of SMA's Residential and Commercial Business Unit. "We are investing in commercial solutions to help integrators speed installation while offering system owners the lowest total cost of ownership."SMA's popular Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverter is getting an upgrade with two new power classes. In addition to the currently available 50 kW CORE1 model, a new higher power 62.5 kW model is optimized for large projects utilizing higher efficiency modules, and a 33 kW model will be available for projects with smaller or highly segmented arrays as well as 600 V repowering projects.All three models of the CORE1 will be upgraded with SMA's latest performance and safety technologies. The new CORE1 series will include advanced smart inverter capabilities to fulfill utility grid support interconnection requirements, as well as SMA's next-generation DC AFCI technology for compliance to the new UL 1699B standard for arc-fault protection.The CORE1's industry leading safety features will be further enhanced with support for the new SunSpec Power Line Communication (PLC) signal for module-level rapid shutdown — a communications interoperability specification developed by the SunSpec consortium of industry stakeholders. Based on this industry standard, the Sunny Tripower CORE1 combined with SMA's new TS4-F module-level device provide a reliable, cost-effective solution to achieve compliance with 2017 NEC module-level rapid shutdown requirements in commercial rooftop systems.To digitize commercial energy management and bring greater energy independence to system owners, SMA recently introduced a new, future-proof generation of monitoring and control solutions with the Data Manager M. In combination with Sunny Portal powered by ennexOS, an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform that manages all energy generation sources and data on a single platform, the Data Manager M is the ideal solution for commercial system owners and operators. It optimizes communication, monitoring and control of decentralized PV systems, and with a new, highly efficient user interface, the Data Manager M simplifies system configuration and commissioning. The ennexOS energy management platform recently won the smarter E AWARD given out for the first time at Intersolar Europe 2018 in Munich.Finally, SMA is pleased to introduce SMA Smart Connected for its commercial inverter solutions. SMA Smart Connected is a proactive monitoring and service support solution that saves integrators time and money while increasing system performance and simplifying O&M. It automatically detects and diagnoses plant-wide events and initiates corrective actions or repair activities, reducing truck rolls and saving commercial system integrators and owners up to $6 million in service costs across the lifetime of a 100 MW portfolio.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,100 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.