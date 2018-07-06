Don't miss CPS at Intersolar - the USA market-share leader of 3-phase string inverters

CPS America, will be showcasing our 1500V products at the upcoming Intersolar North America event, July 10-12. Visit CPS at booth #8411 to meet with product experts and learn more about our offerings.



Shipping now with UL certifications for customers in America. Meet the product and applications team - see and discuss two architecture options; centralized or distributed array configurations. CPS provides two types of wire-boxes, each optimized for either architecture approach. The design flexibility enables customers to optimize the best arrangement for each project.Over 600MW shipped in America - CPS's most popular product in the USA. Discuss kVA capacity improvements utilities are asking for without sacrifice to real power output that generates project cashflow.Data Communications and Controls - Flex Gatewayhttps://www.chintpowersystems.com/monitoring.shtmlMeet our product experts to learn about this new communications interface that reduces service truck-rolls by enabling inverter diagnostics, remote firmware updates and unit operational settings such as power factor.Chint Storage ESS Solutionhttps://www.chintpowersystems.com/energy-storage-solutions.shtmlMeet the CPS storage experts to get a preview of our new 30kW - 90kWhr turn-key storage offering. Discuss the modular solution focused on demand charge reduction, load-shifting and self-consumption that will include vertically integrated supply chain from Chint Group - proprietary lithium ion batteries and storage inverter made by CPS integrated into an ESS solution assembled in operations in the USA.Astronergy PV PanelsBloomberg Tier 1 Supplier - 2.5GW capacity from factories worldwide. Meet the Chint PV team and hear about the commercial benefits of buying inverters and panels from one supplier.CPS Mexico and Latin America ExpansionMeet our Head of LATAM, Carlos Abad and hear about new products including residential and utility solutions specifically for these markets. Carlos can discuss the solutions, field service support and fulfillment infrastructure to support customers in this region.CPS will have the biggest booth on the 2nd floor, right at the main entrance - you cannot miss it! See you there.Twitter: @CPS_AmericaLinkedIn: Chint Power Systems AmericasABOUT: CPS America - CPS, Chint Power Systems, is a subsidiary of the Chint Group. CPS America was founded in Texas in 2009 and its operating headquarters is in Pomona, California. CPS is the USA market leader for 3-phase string inverters with well over 2GW shipped in America. Texas continues to be the service and support center for North America, while fulfillment operations are in Pomona. CPS has a team of service, sales, operations and applications engineers distributed across North America. CPS America is a subsidiary of Chint Power Systems, a global inverter business with 10GW installed worldwide. www.chintpowersystems.comChint Group is a global, diversified, energy and industrial products and services company. Publicly traded, the Group revenue is approximately $7B USD. Divisions of the company focus on products such as; power transformers, PV panels (Astronergy), inverters, energy distribution components, EV charging, battery and storage systems and home efficiency products. http://en.chint.com/