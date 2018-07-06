NABCEP Training Provider Summit at Intersolar North America

The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) will be hosting a NABCEP Training Provider Summit and providing a free lunch for NABCEP Registered Training Providers during Intersolar North America in San Francisco, CA.



WHEN: Tuesday, July 10, 2018 from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PMWHERE: Moscone Center, Level 2 Room 2010 at 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CAWHO IS INVITED: Anyone working for a NABCEP Registered Training ProviderThe NABCEP Training Provider Summit will involve engaging discussions among instructors and curriculum writers who offer credits for NABCEP credentials. NABCEP will introduce the impact on training of the three new specialty certifications in PV Design, PV Installer, and PV Commissioning & Maintenance. Participants will also be encouraged to discuss their experiences working with NABCEP and chat about ways to make these valuable relationships even more fruitful in the future."As NABCEP continues to grow, it's critical that we strengthen our relationships with NABCEP Registered Training Providers by encouraging more communication at events like our Training Provider Summit and by sharing more information with each other," said Shawn W. O'Brien, Executive Director of NABCEP. "Our training providers are vital to the process of advancing uniform professional standards in the renewable energy industry, which improves quality assurance for consumers, creates greater trust in the industry, and makes for a more skilled labor market. For NABCEP's mission to be successful, we need to focus on what we can do to give our Registered Training Providers the tools to train people and raise standards within the industry."NABCEP is also happy to announce that the first 25 participants to arrive at the NABCEP Training Provider Summit will each receive a free ticket to the famous "Battle of the Bands," which will be held the following evening. NABCEP will raffle off 10 additional "Battle of the Bands" tickets at the end of the Summit, so participants are encouraged to bring their business cards to enter the raffle. Participants can enjoy a free lunch while attending the NABCEP Training Provider Summit.About NABCEPThe North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is the most respected, well-established and widely recognized national certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers entry level knowledge assessment, professional certification, and company accreditation programs to renewable energy professionals throughout North America. NABCEP's mission is to develop and implement quality credentialing and certification programs for practitioners by supporting and working closely with professionals and stakeholders in the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries.