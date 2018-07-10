Ciel & Terre USA to exhibit and US Director, Eva Pauly, to speak at Intersolar North America

Ciel & Terre USA will be exhibiting in Booth 7340 July 10-12, and Eva Pauly - the US office director - will be speaking Wednesday, July 11, 2:00 - 3:45. Her talk will be part of the "Hybrids, Floating & Agro-PV: Technologies & System Design" session, and her presentation is titled, "Floating Solar Wave Sweeps the Nation".



Please come visit the booth (7340) to meet the top executives and see the Hydrelio® floating solar products and be sure to catch Eva's talk on Wednesday.Established in 2006 as a renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP), Ciel & Terre has been fully devoted to floating PV solar since 2011. The company pioneered the first specific and industrialized system - named Hydrelio® - to make solar panels float on water, with criteria such as cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, resistance to winds and waves, simplicity, drinking water compliance and optimized electrical yield.Today, Ciel & Terre is manufacturing its Hydrelio® system in 8 countries: Japan, France, South Korea, China, Brazil, Taiwan, the United States and United Kingdom. With a track record of more than 235 MWp using the Hydrelio® system, Ciel & Terre is expecting to increase this number to 330+ MWp in 2018.Along with the supply of the Hydrelio® system, Ciel & Terre also offers a full range of services to its customers. From site identification to financing solutions, with full PV plant engineering, anchoring design and installation, the company can provide support to procurement and construction, and operation & maintenance services too. As the niche industry pioneer and market leader, Ciel & Terre is investing more than 5% of its revenues into R&D to continuously improve its system to reduce costs and adapt to every market's needs.Floating solar market is expanding all around the world and meets more and more opportunities on the American continent as well. Water districts, wineries, farmers and industrial companies are perfect candidates for floating solar with diverse types of existing water bodies proper to their activities. Moreover, Ciel & Terre is working on several floating solar projects in the US (California, Massachussetts, New Jersey...) and in Latin America (like Colombia).About Ciel & TerreConsidered as the industry standard with its Hydrelio® technology, Ciel & Terre has more than 12 years of experience in the solar PV sector. Completely devoted to floating solar for 7 years, the company offers its expertise in this alternative and innovative market by providing diverse services and turnkey solutions to EPCs and developers. The company has already developed more than 120 floating solar plants and expects the market size to reach around 3 GW by 2020.