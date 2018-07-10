SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Exhibits its USolar Platform at 2018 Intersolar North America

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and cryptocurrency miner hosting services for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it will exhibit USolar, a distributed solar energy generation, storage and crypto mining platform that helps resolve the pain points for both the solar asset and cryptocurrency investors, at Intersolar North America, North America's most attended solar event and premier networking platform.



More Headlines Articles

2018 Intersolar North America takes place from July 10th to 12th. USolar's booth will be located at Booth No.8124, Floor 2, Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, USA.About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of renewable energy solutions and cryptocurrencies miner hosting service for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, storage and O2O PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The Company operates an online energy e-commerce and investment platform in China, B2B e-commerce platform offering a range of PV, storage products in Australia as well as online platform (Umining.io) offering global VIP miner hosting service. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.For additional information, please visit: http://investors.spisolar.com