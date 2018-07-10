Standard Solar and CI Labs Launch Initiative Designed to Help Solar Developers and Self-Developing EPCs Successfully Navigate the Commercial Financing Process

In its continuing efforts to streamline the efficiency of commercial solar financing for businesses, organizations, municipalities, educational institutions and other entities, Standard Solar is teaming with CI Labs, an industry leader of commercial and industrial underwriting, engineering and financing analytic platforms, to significantly increase transaction efficiency for solar projects and provide faster and easier access to its in-house capital. Click to tweet.



@StandardSolar and CI Labs team up to help #solar developers and #EPCs navigate the #commercial #financing process. Sneak preview this week at #IntersolarNA https://ctt.ec/fWxa5+Tweet thisAs described in Standard Solar's commercial financing primer "Commercial Solar Financing - The Definitive Guide," solar customers face multiple challenges when it comes to project financing, including operating in a complicated market where customized solar financing solutions are increasingly paramount. Download a free copy, click here.The CI Labs Platform, when paired with access to Standard Solar's capital resources, will give the industry a means to evaluate options for customers in a more efficient manner and provide faster funding for projects should the customer decide to move forward."Traditionally, the solar project space has been murky in terms of the ability of finance providers to give solid guidance on the necessary blend of credit underwriting criteria and independent engineering requirements for a viable fund portfolio," explained Shaun Laughlin, Head of US Strategic Development for Standard Solar. "Our work with CI Labs will allow us to compress and clarify the process for developers and increase the velocity of our capital deployment."The team from CI Labs has more than 20 years combined solar industry experience, and Nathan Homan, Co-Founder of CI Labs, helped to create one of the solar industry's leading commercial & industrial underwriting and analytic financing platforms."We believe that our industry experience, combined with the leverage of Standard Solar's low-cost project finance options, will enable capital providers, developers and solar investors to close projects with much greater ease and efficiency," said Homan.Standard Solar and CI Labs will be attending Intersolar 2018 this week—to schedule a meeting and/or submit a project for financing, please contact Travis Tate (travis.tate(at)standardsolar(dot)com, 301-944-5140) to learn more.About Standard SolarStandard Solar, Inc. is a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. Dedicated to making Distributed Generation (DG) solar more accessible to businesses, institutions, governments and utilities, the company is forging the path for clean, renewable energy development through turnkey solutions. With more than 100 megawatts installed, financed and maintained, Standard Solar is one of the most trusted and respected solar companies in the US. Owned by Énergir, a leading energy provider with more than $5.8 billion US in assets, Standard Solar operates nationally and is headquartered in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.standardsolar.comAbout CI LabsCI Labs, based in Southern California, enables developers and project finance companies through its analytics platform to work towards efficiently evaluating solar project opportunities. Our team's deep experience in underwriting, credit assessment, and solar finance assists in speeding up the sales cycle and allows our customers to focus on transacting on more projects. The automation of the platform provides an easy, transparent approach to assess project opportunities while providing the standardization that is necessary to successfully transact. For more information, please visit www.cisolarlabs.com