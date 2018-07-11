BASF to present on battery manufacturing trends at Argus Batteries in Automotives 2018

Leading chemical company BASF will discuss trends in battery manufacturing and the impact on electric vehicle growth at Argus Batteries in Automotives 2018, to be held on 18-19 September in Wiesbaden, Germany.



The talk will be presented by BASF Senior Manager of Mobility Martin Rheinfurth, who is responsible for the company's mobility-related industry advocacy and environmental policy. Focusing on lithium-ion, cathode chemistries and anode technology, Martin will discuss how to incorporate high-conductivity garnet lithium-ion electroydes, into tailored multi-layered microstructures. Cell performance, safety and surface films will also be addressed.Other highlights from the presentation by BASF will include an assessment of lithium metal anodes and garnet electrolyte-based batteries with different cathode chemistries, insight into tackling energy density targets through higher energy cathodes, and a look at higher nickel content and higher voltage for the parallel development of electrodes with enhanced stability.The notable speaker line-up at Argus Batteries in Automotives 2018 includes senior representatives from auto manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz - Daimler, Groupe Renault and Nissan Motor Corporation, fuel cell manufacturer Proton Motor, chemicals firm Do-Fluoride and European electromobility association AVERE.Further information, including a full speaker line-up and conference agenda, is available atwww.argusmedia.com/conferences-events-listing/batteries-in-automotivesFor enquires, contact Teri Arri at teri.arri@argusmedia.com