PATHION Partners with Ampt for its Energy Storage Systems

PATHION Inc., announced today that it has selected and technically certified Ampt, LLC. as one of its key ecosystem members. Ampt delivers innovative power conversion technology and communications capabilities that improve the way PV systems are designed. Ampt String Optimizers are DC-to-DC converters that put maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) on each string of PV modules to improve the system's lifetime performance. Ampt's patented technology recovers approximately 60% of energy losses caused by the electrical imbalances which occur as systems performance degrades in large-scale PV+ESS systems. The result is harnessing every renewable power source to deliver what customers need to minimize the impact of grid-service costs.



"Like PATHION, Ampt works to solve energy challenges by designing and deploying innovative and efficient power conversion solutions," said PATHION Chairman and CEO Mike Liddle. "We are excited to have them join our ecosystem, providing a full range of energy conversion products to complement our DirectCore Energy Storage Systems."PATHION Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells high-performance, safe, and reliable energy storage solutions. The product lineup features modular storage platforms with integrated advanced lithium-ion batteries ranging from 548 kilowatt-hours to over 4 megawatt-hours in a turn-key and plug and play solution. The combination of applications makes it possible to integrate PATHION ESS into virtually any operating environment and deliver the shortest possible payback time. PATHION products are built on our intellectual property for grid-tied and microgrid addressing both behind the meter and in front of the meter applications.PATHION DirectCore™ technology is a patented integrated hardware and software solution to manage energy capture and release 24/7 making it affordable, efficient and sustainable across any renewable energy configuration in the market. The solution is more scalable than any AC-coupled storage system. Using DirectCore™ String Optimizers from Ampt, the PV Array is storage-ready, doesn't need conversion and allows for higher panel energy production over the lifetime of the system and is scalable with the size of the array meaning storage capacity can be easily added or extended over time as needed."We are proud to be a supplier with a history of outstanding reliability, and functionality to the PATHION DirectCore Energy Storage Systems (ESS), said Levent Gun, CEO of Ampt. By working together, we will better enable our customers to realize more value out of their investments".To learn more about the PATHION and Ampt combination, visit the Ampt booth 8541 at Intersolar North America - July 10-12, 2018.About Ampt LLC:Ampt delivers innovative power conversion and communication technology that provides system leveloptimization of PV power plants. As the world's number one optimizer company for large-scale systems,Ampt serves the global solar market with award winning products. The company is headquartered inFort Collins, Colorado and has sales and support locations in North America, Europe, and Japan as well as representation in Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Along with our strategic partners in the HDPV Alliance, Ampt is lowering the cost of solar energy. For more information, visit http://www.ampt.com.About PATHION Inc.PATHION is an innovative energy storage and management systems company that develops and sells safe, intelligent energy solutions to power the world more efficiently and sustainably. With offices in the US, Europe, and Australia, delivering high-performance systems for commercial, industrial, utilities, marine, and government. PATHION optimizes local energy assets and financial outcomes by integrating renewable generation, energy storage, and other distributed energy resources across geographic areas and service territories. We provide a full-service solution featuring safe technologies, optimal design methodologies; utility interconnects administration, flexible and innovative financial packages, and high-quality deployment resources to deliver the most value to our customers. http://www.PATHION.com