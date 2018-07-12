NASA Flips the Switch to Newly Constructed Solar Energy System, Featuring Mission Solar Energy Panels

SAN ANTONIO, TX (July 12, 2018) Mission Solar Energy, a U.S. based supplier of high-power solar modules, is proud to announce the completion of a roof top solar energy system for one of NASA's newest buildings at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.



Over the years, NASA has made an effort to replace and revitalize many of the pre-Apollo era facilities at Marshall Space Flight Center. These new buildings were designed to be more technologically advanced and create a smaller footprint."We are pleased that NASA has chosen to incorporate solar in its new building construction plans at the Marshall Space Flight Center. Our team is proud to design, engineer and assemble our solar panels in the U.S. and we are honored to deploy our technology to projects like this," said Jae Yang, President & CEO of Mission Solar Energy.Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS) headquartered in Charleston, SC, was selected by Madison Electric in 2017 to design, engineer and install NASA's 120 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which is identical to the solar array HSGS installed for NASA in 2013. This solar array contains more than 370 Mission Solar Energy MSE MONO 72 solar panels, a high-power solar module ideal for commercial and industrial applications."We are veterans proud to continue serving our country and proud to continue providing solar energy generation for NASA," said Retired COL Dave McNeil, President & CEO of Hannah Solar Government Solutions.###Mission Solar Energy is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with module facilities onsite. Our hardworking team calls Texas their home and is devoted to producing high quality solar products and services. Our solar modules are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in the USA. For more information about our company and products click here.HSGS is a veteran-owned business specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar PV systems, battery energy systems, and microgrids. Serving the government, commercial/industrial, and utility marketplaces, HSGS's breadth of experience includes projects that span the continental United States as well as overseas.