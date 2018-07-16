Alexa, Ask Solar-LogÂ® How My Solar Plant is Performing

Now, with the power of Solar-LogÂ®, if you need performance information about your solar PV plant, just ask for it! Installers, fleet managers, and developers were able to experience the Solar-LogÂ® Skill live in action at Intersolar North America in San Francisco, CA.



More Headlines Articles

"Introducing and demonstrating this unique feature in front of all our prospects, customers and industry partners was a highlight of this past week," said Anne Nelson, Marketing Manager at Solar Data Systems, Inc. "We knew this never-before-seen feature would attract attention and add value, but we were overwhelmed by the high demand for it."The new Solar-LogÂ® Skills App, soon to be available in the Skills store, will enable plant owners to say, "Ask Solar-LogÂ® about the status of my solar plant." The response will include solar power production and, if available, building usage information. Installers and fleet managers can check on the status of their entire fleet and ask Alexa "which plant has the most critical errors". This eliminates the need for the installer to search through the entire fleet and saves them valued time. Alexa can even be configured to send automatic emails to customers through voice command keeping both plant owner and portal operator up-to-date on the status of power production and building usage, all without booting a computer or clicking a button!"This is truly a game-changer in the solar PV monitoring segment," said Anthony Conklin, President of Solar Data Systems, Inc. "Voice recognition and AI are everywhere and it's critical that the solar industry stays ahead of the trends. We are proud that Solar-LogÂ® is leading the way."About Solar Data Systems, Inc. and Solare Datensysteme GmbHSolar Data Systems, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Solare Datensysteme GmbH, the manufacturer of Solar-LogÂ® web-enabled monitoring and metering solutions for photovoltaic plants. Solar-LogÂ® is a global market leader with over 275,000 plants monitored worldwide, with a generating power of 12.3 GWp. The Solar-LogÂ® product family monitors plant performance, integrates yield forecasting, provides real-time error detection, automatic status information, and offers revenue-grade metering for incentive reporting. This industry-leading functionality maximizes PV plant performance, optimizes self-consumption, offers intelligent grid feed-in controls, and best-in-class PV plant fleet management. Solare Datensysteme GmbH is based in Binsdorf, Germany and is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) - a global company for energy and infrastructure.