Quinbrook Announces 690 MW Solar PV Project in Nevada

July 16, 2018



The Gemini Solar Project promises to be one of the largest solar projects in Nevada's history, with advanced plans to feature up to 7,100 acres for solar photovoltaics with options to include batteries, generating low-cost renewable power for power consumers in both Nevada and California. Funding to construct the project will come from Quinbrook, and the final development and construction stages will be overseen by Quinbrook's partner, Arevia Power, whose leadership team has developed, financed and installed over 900 MW of solar PV in the US to date.The project is designed to have a combined capacity of 690 megawatts (MW AC) and consist of two nearby interconnection positions. The first 440MW phase will connect to NV Energy's Crystal Substation via a 230kV AC interconnection and generate renewable power for the local NVE energy grid. The second phase of 250MW is planned to connect at the South Crystal Substation via a 525kv interconnection, capable of serving power users in California, Nevada, and Arizona."A project of this scale will have a very positive impact on the state of Nevada and Las Vegas in particular, and we are grateful for the assistance and cooperation received from the Bureau of Land Management to date," said Jeff Hunter, Senior Managing Director of Quinbrook. "Gemini is a uniquely positioned project in close proximity to both Las Vegas and export connections to California and Arizona. Solar energy is on the rise in Nevadaand is now being offered at historic low prices which is great news for retail consumers and local industry. We share the state's commitment to minimizing the impact on Nevada's land, water, and wildlife as renewable energy facilities are incorporated."The Gemini Solar Project is estimated to support nearly 3,800 total jobs and add up to $463 million in economic development value to the Nevadaeconomy. A worksite agreement has been signed with IBEW Local Unions 396 and 357 of Southern Nevada with greater than 75% of the project's workforce expected to come from union laborers."Arevia Power is excited to assist Quinbrook in developing one of the largest solar projects in the Western United States. This flagship project is testament to our strong partnership. Arevia would also like to thank both the Federal and Nevada State agencies for their effective efforts in guiding the development of Gemini. We look forward to Gemini making a significant contribution to Nevada's renewable energy goals," said Ricardo Graf, Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner at Arevia Power.The Bureau of Land Management is undertaking an environmental review of the site in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as amended (NEPA), and is expected to deliver a record of decision by July, 2019. Construction is expected in begin in Q3 2019.The project's application area is located approximately 25 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Strip, in close proximity to the Apex Industrial Park and south of the Moapa Reservation. The Moapa Band of Paiute Indians have signed a letter of support in favor of the project.###About QuinbrookQuinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over $17 billionin energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing over 36GW of supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook currently manages Cape Byron Power (www.capebyronpower.com), one of Australia's largest base-load 100% renewable power generators.About Arevia PowerArevia Power was founded in 2015 by a team of utility-scale solar PV developers with 16 years combined experience. The Arevia team have developed, financed and installed over 900MWs of solar PV projects since 2008. Arevia operates as a dedicated project developer and manages projects through the entire project life cycle into commencement of operations. The team's experience in solar development and flexible development structures/engagements allows the company to create, acquire and partner on utility-scale solar PV projects within U.S. mainland territories and neighboring island markets - Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.