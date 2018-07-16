U.S. Utility, DoD, and Federal Leaders to convene for Microgrids and DERS Penetration Dialogue
On September 25- 26, 2018, senior leaders within the Energy Sector will convene in Alexandria, VA, for two days of briefings and discussions at Roosevelt Strategic Council's "Town Hall" Microgrids and DERS Summit.
The dialogue will focus on the technical capabilities and innovations that are allowing for increased DERS penetration and microgrid projects. Equally, the Summit will also develop the strategic business models and cover the regulatory affairs.
The overarching theme will focus on increasing resiliency, efficiency and sustainability and will bring together a diverse group of experts and stakeholders spanning the DoD, Federal Government, Private and Public Sector and Academia.
"We have created a Summit that will bring together a variety of stakeholders in order to build out two days of discussion and debates that tackle many of the areas involved in increasing the use and penetration of DERS and microgrids projects for the energy sector," stated Monica Mckenzie, Managing Partner, Roosevelt Strategic Council. "We will use our effective Town Hall type format that focuses on the interchange of knowledge among all delegates while serving as a catalyst for collaboration," further stated Ms. Mckenzie.
Several speakers include:
Ms. Lisa A. Jung, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Installation Energy, OASD, Energy, Installations & Environment
Mr. Jordan Gillis, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment), U.S. Army
Mr. Thomas Fanning, President, Chairman and CEO, Southern Company
Mr. Bruce J. Walker, Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity and Acting Assistant Secretary, CESAR, U.S. Department of Energy
Dr. Paul Chodak III, Executive Vice President - Utilities, American Electric Power
Mr. Leonardo Moreno Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investment; Chief Risk Officer, AES Corporation
Mr. Frank Almaraz, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Commercial Operations, CPS Energy
Mr. Rick Chamberlain, Vice President of Engineering, Cadenza Innovation
Mr. Andy Haun, SVP, Chief Technology Officer, Microgrids, Schneider Electric
Dr. Craig Rieger, Chief Control Systems Research Engineer, Idaho National Laboratory
Dr. John Caldwell, Director of Economics, Edison Electric Institute
Seating is limited -
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Early Registration has now begun. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government and State personnel attend complimentary.
Anyone interested in participating can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at microgrids.rscouncil.org for more information or contact Monica Mckenzie at: mckenzie@rscouncil.org
