U.S. Utility, DoD, and Federal Leaders to convene for Microgrids and DERS Penetration Dialogue

The dialogue will focus on the technical capabilities and innovations that are allowing for increased DERS penetration and microgrid projects. Equally, the Summit will also develop the strategic business models and cover the regulatory affairs.



The overarching theme will focus on increasing resiliency, efficiency and sustainability and will bring together a diverse group of experts and stakeholders spanning the DoD, Federal Government, Private and Public Sector and Academia."We have created a Summit that will bring together a variety of stakeholders in order to build out two days of discussion and debates that tackle many of the areas involved in increasing the use and penetration of DERS and microgrids projects for the energy sector," stated Monica Mckenzie, Managing Partner, Roosevelt Strategic Council. "We will use our effective Town Hall type format that focuses on the interchange of knowledge among all delegates while serving as a catalyst for collaboration," further stated Ms. Mckenzie.Several speakers include:Ms. Lisa A. Jung, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Installation Energy, OASD, Energy, Installations & EnvironmentMr. Jordan Gillis, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment), U.S. ArmyMr. Thomas Fanning, President, Chairman and CEO, Southern CompanyMr. Bruce J. Walker, Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity and Acting Assistant Secretary, CESAR, U.S. Department of EnergyDr. Paul Chodak III, Executive Vice President - Utilities, American Electric PowerMr. Leonardo Moreno Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investment; Chief Risk Officer, AES CorporationMr. Frank Almaraz, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Commercial Operations, CPS EnergyMr. Rick Chamberlain, Vice President of Engineering, Cadenza InnovationMr. Andy Haun, SVP, Chief Technology Officer, Microgrids, Schneider ElectricDr. Craig Rieger, Chief Control Systems Research Engineer, Idaho National LaboratoryDr. John Caldwell, Director of Economics, Edison Electric InstituteSeating is limited -In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Early Registration has now begun. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government and State personnel attend complimentary.Anyone interested in participating can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at microgrids.rscouncil.org for more information or contact Monica Mckenzie at: mckenzie@rscouncil.org