Nominations Open for Energy Storage North America Innovation Awards

Pasadena, Calif. - July 18, 2018 - Energy Storage North America (ESNA) today issued a call for nominations for the 2018 ESNA Innovation Awards, which are presented annually for innovation, excellence and impact in energy storage.



Key evaluation criteria include project innovation, impact on transforming the storage ecosystem, opening new markets, tapping into multiple value streams, overcoming operational challenges, and increasing reliability, efficiency and resilience across the power grid.Eligible projects must be sited in North America, as well as installed and fully operational on or before September 1, 2018.Nominations will be accepted in three categories:• In-Front-of-the-Meter Storage• Behind-the-Meter Storage• Mobility and StorageWinners will be recognized during an awards ceremony at the Pasadena Convention Center on November 7, 2018, preceded by keynotes from Maria Rigatti, EVP and CFO of Edison International, and Penni McLean-Conner, Senior VP and Chief Customer Officer at Eversource Energy, and followed by a celebratory reception at the iconic Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium.Nominations are also open for the 2018 ESNA Champion Awards. ESNA Champion Awards honor the work of individuals who have demonstrated transformational leadership and dedication in advancing energy storage within the utility industry and policymaking area."Energy storage is transforming the power and transportation sectors in key markets across North America," said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. "This year's ESNA awards will once again celebrate the most innovative storage projects, as well as honor the visionary leaders who are making this transformation possible.The deadline to submit ESNA Award nominations is August 10; finalists in each category will be notified in September when voting opens.Energy Storage North America is the largest gathering of energy storage leaders, policymakers, utilities, EV fleet managers and energy users, bringing over 2,500 industry professionals to Pasadena on November 6-8, 2018. This year's theme explores energy storage as the nexus of Where the Future of Power and Transportation Meet. Early-bird conference registration ends October 5 - register now and save $200.About Energy Storage North AmericaEnergy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event covering all applications of grid storage in North America. ESNA is produced by Strategen Consulting and Messe Dusseldorf North America, and is part of the larger World of Energy Storage events happening in Europe, India, China and Japan. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. To learn more about ESNA 2018, November 6-8, 2018, in Pasadena, California, visit www.esnaexpo.com.