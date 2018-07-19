esVolta Selected for 75 MW / 300 MWh Hummingbird Energy Storage Project in Northern California

Aliso Viejo, Calif. - July 19, 2018 - esVolta, a developer and owner of utility-scale energy storage projects across North America, has been selected by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to build an energy storage system in Santa Clara County, California. Under the proposal, which is pending approval by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), esVolta will develop, build, and operate the Hummingbird Energy Storage project, a 75 MW / 300 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility. The project is slated to be in service by December 2020. Upon completion, Hummingbird will be one of the largest battery projects in the world.



The Hummingbird project is designed to provide an affordable and reliable capacity resource for PG&E and to support California's transition to a cleaner and more resilient electric system. The project will also provide an array of energy and ancillary services to California's electric grid, enhancing reliability and facilitating greater ability to integrate renewable energy resources such as wind and solar energy."esVolta is delighted to be selected by PG&E for the Hummingbird project. PG&E is a leading North American energy company and a key customer for esVolta, and this contract award is an important milestone for our company as we build towards our goal of assembling a large portfolio of utility-scale, advanced energy storage projects," said Randolph Mann, president of esVolta.About esVolta, LPesVolta is dedicated to developing, owning and operating utility-scale energy storage projects across North America. The company's portfolio of operational plus contracted projects currently exceeds 400 MWh of capacity, and the firm is developing a large pipeline of future storage projects. esVolta is supported by a long-term capital commitment from Blue Sky Alternative Investments LLC and a strategic procurement arrangement with Powin Energy Corporation. More information about esVolta is available at www.esVolta.com.Media Contact:Wendy PrabhuMercom Communicationswww.mercomcapital.comesVolta@MercomCapital.com+1.512.215.4452