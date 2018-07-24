Go Electric Secures $4 Million Growth Funding From WindSail Capital

ANDERSON, IN, July 24, 2018 - Go Electric, Inc., a leading developer of advanced microgrid solutions for military, commercial and industrial and mobile applications, today announced that it has secured $4 million in growth capital from WindSail Capital Group, a Boston-based investment firm focused on energy innovation and sustainability. This new funding will support Go Electric's deployment of its turnkey, uninterruptible microgrids, which enable its customers to maintain operations without disruption when the electric grid goes down while also optimizing the energy efficiency benefits of distributed energy resources. In addition, Go Electric will continue to advance its core microgrid control technology.



More Headlines Articles

"We are delighted to partner with WindSail and accelerate our next stage of company growth," said Lisa Laughner, CEO of Go Electric. "WindSail's funding will scale our team and help us continue to drive the momentum we've built in microgrid and energy resiliency markets."In the wake of increasingly frequent and volatile weather events alongside growing renewable energy penetration, there is an increased focus on resiliency and the ability to maintain commercial and industrial operations when the electrical grid goes down. Go Electric's turnkey microgrid solution empowers customers to reliably continue operations while taking advantage of participation in grid services markets. The company has also received support from GXP Investments, Elevate Ventures, and the Clean Energy Trust."As twin imperatives strengthen around integration of renewables and around hardening assets to prevent power outages, C&I customers are seeking new and resilient solutions," said Ian Bowles, WindSail Capital Group Managing Director. "Go Electric has distinguished itself with a comprehensive solution that provides power resiliency, elegant integration of energy efficiency and renewable energy investments, and the ability to tap emerging energy markets intended to accelerate these types of new solutions."About Go ElectricGo Electric develops customer side of the meter energy solutions that help facilities, communities and military bases be energy resilient and sustainable. The company's energy solutions assure energy security, reduce energy costs, and enhance grid stability by integrating renewable energy, advanced batteries and generators into a plug and play energy resiliency system. Go Electric helps build sustainable communities by hiring local and by seeking customer sites whose products, goods and services help ensure the resiliency and sustainability of the community. For more information, visit http://goelectricinc.com/About WindSail Capital GroupWindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early stage commercial businesses advancing energy innovation and sustainability. WindSail's unique approach offers companies flexible and creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. WindSail typically invests $2.0 to $10.0 million in each transaction. For more information please see http://www.windsailcapital.comGo Electric Media ContactAntenna GroupMolly Rafelson646-883-3892GoElectric@antennagroup.com