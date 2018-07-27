KACO new energy supplies inverters to the world's largest solar carport.

Neckarsulm, 27 July 2018 - In Ankara one of the world's largest amusement parks is about to open its doors. The PV system in the car park also echoes the scale of the Ankapark: with a capacity of 10.2 megawatts, the world's largest solar carport is installed there. The inverters come from Germany-based manufacturer, KACO new energy.



In the heart of Turkey, in the capital city of Ankara, over six years of construction work has resulted in one of the largest amusement parks in the world. With a total area of 120 hectares, the Ankapark joins the top ten alongside the large parks belonging to Disney and Universal. And it offers everything needed for such a big park: differently themed areas such as a prehistoric world with life-size dinosaurs and no less than 17 roller coasters - more than any other park in Asia.Another superlative is encountered by visitors before they even enter the park itself: the world's largest solar carport provides a shady parking facility. With a capacity of 10.2 megawatts, the system provides so much environmentally friendly solar power that it could cover roughly the annual needs of local private households.More than 200 inverters from GermanyThe inverters for the solar car park come from German PV specialist, KACO new energy. As a partner of Agon Enerji, the company responsible for the planning and execution of the PV installation, KACO new energy supplied 196 blueplanet 50.0 TL3 inverters and ten Powador 60.0 TL3 inverters.Nedret Ünlü, Country Manager of the Turkish branch office of KACO new energy: "The Ankapark project is a great opportunity for us to consolidate our position and raise our profile in the Turkish marketplace. Agon Enerji chose KACO new energy inverters for their reliability and high efficiency levels."Smaller PV installations on the rise"In 2017, the Turkish PV market reached a landmark high. It is not just large facilities such as the Ankapark that offer significant opportunities for us, as the situation in the Turkish housing market is also very promising", Ünlü continues. "We expect strong growth and demand for our inverters this year as our customers are able to choose from a wide range of products".About AGON ENERJIAGON was founded to provide automation and lighting services to domestic and foreign electrical and energy industries. The primary field of activity is industrial plants. AGON's customers are mainly located in Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and the USA. More at www.agonenerji.com.trAbout KACO new energyKACO new energy, headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany is one of the world's largest manufacturers of inverters for grid-feed solar power. The product line-up covers the full power range, from single units designed for a family home up to complete systems for solar parks producing megawatts of electricity. Since 1999, KACO new energy has supplied inverters with a cumulative power output of 12 gigawatts. This offering has been extended to include solutions for PV self-consumption and energy storage, devices for grid management, as well as products and value-added services for utility-scale projects. KACO new energy is the first company in the photovoltaic industry to achieve CO2-neutral production. In 2014, the family-owned company celebrated the 100th birthday of the original parent company which, at the end of the 1930s, was one of first ever inverter manufacturers. For more information, visit www.kaco-newenergy.com