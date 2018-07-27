State of the Art Factory Opening by Sungrow for India Base

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its state of the art manufacturing plant for a total capacity of 3GW annually in Bengaluru, India on 27th July, 2018.



As per the Sungrow expansion plan for the launch of manufacturing plant in the second half of year 2018, the market commitments to Indian market have been fulfilled. The facility will be used for the production of central and string inverters, fulfilling Indian as well as international demands. From this, Sungrow has taken one further step to stabilize its position of the world's No.1 solar inverter company.Sungrow is one of the leading inverter companies in India. In the past two years, over 2 GW has been installed by Sungrow India. In response to the growing market demands, Sungrow established the factory in India, which will greatly improve the company's global delivery capacity and better serve customers.To some extent, the new factory launched will also reduce the political crisis and PV market implications, restoring market confidence.Sungrow is always committed to present versatile resources to meet our customers' needs. This infrastructure will help fulfil the company mission of "Clean power for all" and its vision of becoming a global leader of clean power conversion technology.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide as of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 21-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com