TERRASMART UNVEILS THE LATEST EDITION TO ITS FIXED-TILT GROUND MOUNT RACKING PORTFOLIO - TF3L

Fort Myers, FL. - August 2, 2018: TerraSmart, a leading innovator in custom ground mount solar solutions, recently introduced the latest edition to its racking portfolio, the TF3L. Similar to TerraSmart's other time-saving products such as the TF2P, the TF3 Landscape Racking System is designed to maximize construction efficiency on large-scale utility-solar sites thus saving the client from unnecessary civil work. In addition, the TF3L accommodates more panels per foundation, reducing overall site cost and optimizes panel capacity.



"TerraSmart's latest TF3 Landscape system is designed to be much lighter than any of the other parts in our current racking portfolio resulting in longer peak performances of our field employees," says TerraSmart CEO Ryan Reid. "We are able to install within longer hours and complete projects in much shorter time periods. The new system allows us to maximize efficiency on solar construction sites and continue to stay ahead of the curve with future solar projects benefitting the client, developer and end user."The TF3 Landscape racking system is configured with 6 high rows by 8 long columns and has a tilt angle of 35 degrees. Yielding to a max table size of 6 x 8, the rack accommodates more panels per foundation and optimizes panel capacity. The system is also paired with TerraSmart's versatile ground screw foundation that can work in any soil condition, saving time and budget on every site.Additional benefits of the TF3 landscape module orientation rack include:â€¢ With an integrated wire management, the rack has no extra parts or pieces. This allows workers to simply tuck and go, resulting with a forty-percent reduction in man-hour installation time.â€¢ The ultra-lightweight design allows for easier handling aiding in a longer peak performance of field workers.â€¢ The two-piece simplified hardware stacks increase connection velocity.â€¢ The featured Smart Bracket adapts to steep slopes, minimizing civil work and expediting project schedules.Designed to meet the most rigorous international standards, the TF3 Landscape Racking System complies with the NEC, is UL 2703 Edition 1 certified and is CPP wind tunnel tested. The system can withstand winds up to 150 miles-per-hour and snow weight up to 60 pounds per square-foot. It is protected under a 20-year limited warranty, ensuring the system's bankability and reliability over the life of the project.About TerraSmart:For eight years, TerraSmart has been a leader in solar racking, engineering, design and manufacturing of turnkey, ground-mount racking solutions for commercial-to utility-scale solar projects. Bringing more than thirty years of experience in structural engineering and steel fabrication, TerraSmart has built over 1.9 GW's of ground mount projects across the United States.TerraSmart's innovative ground screw foundation and racking systems have transformed the solar industry by minimizing project risks, ensuring successful installation in all soil types and offering the most cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.TerraSmart.com.