Green Lantern Solar Recognized as a 2018 Top Solar Contractor in US

Waterbury, VT - More than 10,600 megawatts of solar power were installed last year in the United States, and local Vermont solar developer and installer Green Lantern Solar has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its contributions to the industry. Green Lantern was highlighted as one of the nation's top 20 solar developers and a top 100 solar contractor.The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year. The 2018 list was released on July 24."Solar Power World is very excited about the 2018 class of Top Solar Contractors," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Our 2017 list showed impressive installation numbers after 2016's huge rush to meet ITC requirements, and many companies were hesitant to show unavoidable installation dips after last year's high. We're happy to feature a strong group of thriving U.S. solar installers on the 2018 Top Solar Contractors list. These companies truly are at the top of their markets."Since its inception in 2011, Green Lantern has developed more than 40MW of projects in Vermont, 12MW of which were installed in 2017."To be ranked by Solar World as #20 for Solar Development and #100 for Solar Construction in the country is a great honor. It is also very validating and rewarding to all of our employees, and to the consortium of Vermont companies with whom we work to make all our projects a reality. Over the past 7 years we have become Vermont's leading provider of commercial solar solutions to towns, schools, healthcare and government. Our customers saved more than $1MM on their utility bills last year! It is amazing to see how the clean energy economy has grown in this state. We are excited to contribute to it, and to continue to deliver great renewable energy projects and great savings to our customers," said Luke Shullenberger, Green Lantern's President.Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont-based solar development and construction company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government. The company works with owners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate that is not suitable for other forms of development. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction, operations, maintenance and asset management.About Solar Power WorldSolar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.Media ContactsGreen Lantern SolarEden Shullenberger303-641-5107Edens@greenlanternsolar.comSolar Power WorldKelly Pickerel, editor in chief216-860-5259kpickerel[at]wtwhmedia.com