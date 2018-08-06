More Californians Work in Advanced Energy than in Hospitals, Nearly Double Those in Supermarkets and Grocery Stores

Sacramento, August 6, 2018 â€” Today, national business group Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) released a fact sheet showing that California has more than 542,000 people working in advanced energy across the state. This represents more workers than those at hospitals (395,419), and nearly twice as many as those working at supermarkets and grocery stores (297,167) across the state. The U.S. has a total of 3.4 million working in advanced energy jobs across the nation, meaning one in every six advanced energy workers hails from California.



These figures were derived from analysis by AEE and BW Research Associates of data from the 2018 U.S. Energy and Employment Report published by the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) and the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI) earlier this year, as well as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics."California currently leads the nation in advanced energy jobs, reflecting a legacy of public policy that has transformed our energy markets," said Amisha Rai, Senior Director of California Policy for AEE. "The next governor has an opportunity to further expand this market and create even more jobs to keep our economy humming, while producing secure, clean affordable energy for California."Key Calif. employment details:â€¢ Energy efficiency led the segment with more than 310,000 jobs.â€¢ Strong 10% jobs growth in state expected by companies.â€¢ Top 5 counties are: Los Angeles (102,900), Orange (57,700), San Diego (57,200), Santa Clara (44,500), and San Francisco (41,500).AEE members met with gubernatorial candidates ahead of the state primary, and in June released a policy roadmap to the gubernatorial campaigns of Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican nominee John Cox outlining how advanced energy can drive economic growth in the state."We look forward to continuing discussions with the Newsom and Cox campaigns about how the next governor can capitalize on the continuing economic opportunity represented by advanced energy business growth," said Rai.The California advanced energy jobs fact sheet was released in advance of its 6th annual Pathway to 2050 conference focused on California energy policy, on Aug. 8 in Sacramento.About Advanced Energy EconomyAdvanced Energy Economy is a national association of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. Advanced energy encompasses a broad range of products and services that constitute the best available technologies for meeting energy needs today and tomorrow. AEE's mission is to transform public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy businesses. AEE and its state and regional partner organizations are active in 27 states across the country, representing more than 1,000 companies and organizations in the advanced energy industry. Learn more at www.aee.net and track our latest news @AEEnet.