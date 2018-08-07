EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Debut California Solar PPA Project to Standard Solar

EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems ("EnSync Energy"), the leading provider of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs) and business models for residential, commercial and utility installations, announced today the sale of a project under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to Standard Solar, a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. The project marks EnSync Energy's entry into the California marketplace.



EnSync Energy is building a 600-kilowatt solar installation at the CAL FIRE training facility in Ione, California, under the agreement. The installation will consist of a solar system on the classroom roof and solar canopy built over the parking lot of the new dormitory in the training facility. The canopy will keep parked cars cool and reduce the heat island effect while generating clean energy for the facility, which achieves Governor Brown's 2012 executive order (B-18-12) mandating green building practices at State buildings."The CAL FIRE solar PPA marks an important milestone for EnSync Energy as our first large project sale in the state," said Brad Hansen, the company's chief executive officer and president. "We are proud to build on our record of deploying holistic DER and financing solutions in this key market, while also supporting an agency that fights wildfires in California.""As a company dedicated to removing financing barriers for commercial solar projects, we appreciate the opportunity to provide the financing to help support CAL FIRE's mission to protect the public safety of Californians," said Standard Solar president and CEO Scott Wiater. "Costs often remain a barrier to adopting solar, and this PPA offers a win-win solution that facilitates deployment of renewable energy."Construction of the installation is expected to be completed in 2018.###About EnSync Energy SystemsEnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, is creating the future of electricity with innovative distributed energy resource (DER) systems and internet of energy (IOE) control platforms. EnSync Energy ensures the most cost-effective and resilient electricity, delivered from an electrical infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources, such as renewables, energy storage and the utility grid. As project developer, EnSync Energy's distinctive engagement methodology encompasses load analysis, system design consulting, and technical and financial modeling to ensure energy systems are sized and optimized to meet our customers' objectives for value and performance. Proprietary direct current (DC) power control hardware, energy management software, and extensive experience with numerous energy storage technologies uniquely positions EnSync Energy to deliver fully integrated systems that provide for efficient design, procurement, commissioning, and ongoing operation. EnSync Energy's IOE control platform adapts easily to ever-changing generation and load variables, as well as changes in utility prices and programs, ensuring the means to make or save money behind-the-meter, while concurrently providing utilities the opportunity to use DERs for an array of grid enhancing services. In addition to direct system sales, EnSync Energy includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) in its portfolio of offerings, which enables electricity savings for customers and provides a stable financial yield for investors. EnSync Energy is a global corporation, with joint venture Meineng Energy in AnHui, China, and energy project development subsidiary Holu Energy LLC in Hawaii. For more information, visit www.ensync.com.About Standard SolarStandard Solar, Inc. is a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. Dedicated to making Distributed Generation (DG) solar more accessible to businesses, institutions, governments and utilities, the company is forging the path for clean, renewable energy development through turnkey solutions. With more than 100 megawatts installed, financed and maintained, Standard Solar is one of the most trusted and respected solar companies in the US. Owned by Énergir, a leading energy provider with more than $5.8 billion US in assets, Standard Solar operates nationally and is headquartered in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.standardsolar.comSafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. 