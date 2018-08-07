Green energy: a profitable industry?

To date, companies involved in the global production of consumer goods follow modern trends in the field of energy and believe that the application of green energy and improved renewable energy sources concepts are not only beneficial for the world as a whole, but also for the business.



By 2015, "Interface" company, the activities of which caused doubts in early '90s, has managed to save over $400 million within a year by reducing the greenhouse gases emission by 92%. Reduction of water consumption by 75% and partial switching to green energy sources allowed the company to double its profit within less than one year. Company CEO Ray Anderson was one of the first to clearly understand the impact the "green strategy" can have in the financial field.Despite similarity of the corporate causes of switching to natural, green energy sources, the approaches to rearranging the activity to it can be quite different. For example, Tesco is focused mainly on carbon and work basically on management, reduction, and compensation of carbon and greenhouse gases emission. Being the third largest retail network in the world, Tesco promised to halve the emissions by 2020. The other companies are focused on reduction of fresh water use. Coca-Cola has taken the lead in water resources management.The principle of green energy adoption underlies all ecological strategies, as it t affects financial life of the companies in three vital fields: environmental, economic, and social.It should be mentioned that the turnover of renewable energy increased more than 15 times in last two decades. In 2017 alone the total amount of investments to green energy made $333.5 billion! Over the last 7 years, this industry received the investments of over $2.5 trillion.