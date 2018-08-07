PJM, Southern Co, Duke, DOE, TVA, and Dept. of Defense convene for Strategies and Innovations to Improve DERS Integration and Microgrid Projects

Roosevelt Strategic Council (RSC), well known for its years of service to the defense, intelligence and federal government communities, will be bringing its senior level strategic educational and networking forums to the energy sector September 25- 26, 2018 at their Microgrids & DERS Summit, in the D.C metro area.

The Summit will focus on the technical capabilities and innovations that are allowing for advanced microgrid projects and increased penetration of renewables and DERS into the grid. Equally, it will also serve as a conduit for developing the strategic business models and use cases while discussing the current regulatory and market landscape.



More Headlines Articles

"We find that great outcomes can occur when we put folks in a room together for two days that don't necessarily talk to each other on a day to day basis and come from varying sector expertise. They discover how there are areas for collaboration and teaming, or gain a perspective or insight from someone else, that helps them do their job better. We push the speakers and attendees hard on dialogue and debate, wanting everyone to walk away with actionable outcomes," stated Monica Mckenzie, Managing Partner, Roosevelt Strategic Council.Top level leaders and innovators that will be speaking at the forum include:-Mr. Bruce J. Walker, Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity and Acting Assistant Secretary, CESAR, U.S. Department of Energy-Ms. Lisa Jung, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Installation Energy, OUSD-The Honorable Mrs. Phyllis L. Bayer, Assistant Secretary for Energy, Installations and Environment, U.S. Navy-Mr. Thomas Fanning, President, Chairman and CEO, Southern Company-Dr. Paul Chodak III, Executive Vice President - Utilities, American Electric Power-Mr. Jay Stowe, Senior Vice President, Distributed Energy Resources, Tennessee Valley Authority-Ms. Denise Foster, Vice President - State & Member Services, PJM Interconnection-Mr. Frank Almaraz, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, CPS Energy-Dr. Sonja Glavaski, Program Director, ARPA-E-Mr. Andy Haun, SVP, Chief Technology Officer, Microgrids, Schneider Electric-Mr. Leonardo Moreno Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investment; Chief Risk Officer, AES Corporation-Dr. Sherif Abdelrazek, Senior Engineer, Distributed Energy Resources Group, Duke Energy-Mr. Jordan Gillis, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment),U.S ArmyWe are excited to offer the energy sector the chance to convene in our forum,and look forward to fostering collaborative efforts and partnerships for the community that will gather while providing them an in depth interchange of knowledge towards DERS integration and advanced microgrids.The agenda and details can be found at: rscouncil.org/microgrids