Steel Roof PV--Corrugated metal solar panels
An alternative to installing solar modules on the roof of your home
Combine roof and solar module in one
Introducing the latest advancement in cost saving for solar installations. This metal roof sheeting has built-in solar power generation capability. Solar cells are laminated directly to the 22 gauge roof panel, providing significantly better resistance to moisture penetration and fatigue stresses compared to typical soft-backed solar modules. This rugged 22ga. steel panel is a complete solar module, compatible with existing solar equipment and wiring. Each panel includes wiring and connectors to reach the adjacent panels.
They are lightweight, durable, impact resistant (handle most hail storms), low glare and are easily installed. They come with safety features, like blocking diodes to keep current from reversing into the solar panels.
Certified for residential and commercial use
Aplus Energy supplies these patented solar panels in many countries where the demand for solar power in the roof covering is emerging.
Sustainability of solution
Homeowners can now achieve solar power savings without unattractive add-on solar panels "above" the roof surface. No roof penetrations are needed. Besides, building in high snow load areas can install solar without concern of solar panel destruction due to heavy show loads and ice dam formation in mountainous areas.
Reliable, secure, efficient, and cost-effective, solar power from Aplus Energy's steel PV roof could provide sustainability of solution and protects natural resources and the environment.
URL: www.apluspvt.com
