Industry to gather at Argus Batteries in Automotives 2018

Global energy and commodity price-reporting agency Argus will host the Argus Batteries in Automotives 2018 conference at Wiesbaden, Germany, on 18-19 September.



Building on an established series of events in the metals sector, the inaugural conference will bring together battery professionals and senior industry specialists from Belgium, Brazil, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland and the UK."We have to manage three challenges — the change in the powertrain mix, the severing of our carbon roadmap and the increasing influence of local authorities and civil society," said Catherine Girard, Expert Leader Energy & Raw Materials at Renault Group. "Mobility must respect some specific targets through decarbonised and adequate engines. The electric vehicle is the solution to all the stakes."Agenda highlights will include a spotlight on e-mobility, featuring an on-stage interview with Mercedes Benz Daimler and keynote speeches from representatives of Nissan, Renault, Tata Motors and Fenris Motorcycles. As well as providing attendees with insight into innovative new technologies, the talks will cover leveraging cost efficiency, strategies in meeting emission targets, charging technologies and infrastructure.Those already confirmed to attend include Jaguar Land Rover, Uber, Sigma Lithium, Euromet, SQM Europe, Pulead Technology, Faraday Battery Challenge, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Proton Motor Fuel Cell, International Tin Association, TMT Metals AG, CityQ and Ceteris Paribus Brands.Argus Batteries in Automotives 2018 will take place on 18-19 September at Hotel Nassauer Hof Wiesbaden, Germany.Further information, including a full speaker line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.argusmedia.com/auto-battFor enquires, contact Teri Arri at teri.arri@argusmedia.com