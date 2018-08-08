Panasonic Residential Solar Business Announces New Premium Installers

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Eco Solutions of North America today announced the expansion of the Panasonic Residential Solar Business Premium Installer program for Panasonic solar modules HIT® with Sunluxand Solaroo Energy promoted to Premium level.



More Headlines Articles

In January 2015, Sunlux founders had a radical idea - solar energy should be just as easy as traditional electricity. Their strategy of putting customers and employees first paid off quickly, resulting in the company growing from nothing to 12 employees and $2.2 million in sales in just one year. After its first full year in business, Sunlux moved its headquarters into a brand-new building in Ontario, CA, allowing them to become fully integrated with sales, design, engineering and installation under one roof."We are honored to be selected as Panasonic's Premium Installer," said Josip Benko, CEO, Sunlux. "This partnership allows us to continue providing world class products and excellent customer service, which is what we are known for."Further expanding the Panasonic Premium Installer program in U.S. west region, the Solaroo Energy team brings in a combined 60 years in the construction and solar industries. Solaroo Energy deploys its educated sales team, award-winning management team and engineers to provide customers in Utah, Idaho and Colorado with exactly what they need as they make the move to solar technology."We appreciate the recognition from Panasonic and their commitment to Solaroo and our continued growth in the solar industry. Panasonic has proven their commitment to the U.S. solar industry, enabling our team to deliver high-quality panels and an industry-leading warranty to Solaroo customers in all our markets," said Kelly Curtis, CEO, Solaroo Energy. "Customers making long-term investments like solar deserve companies like Panasonic and Solaroo who have a long-term approach to doing business."Launched in the U.S. in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Premium Installer program provides value-added benefits and business opportunities to over 125 partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence."We are delighted to name both Sunlux and Solaroo Energy as the newest members of the Panasonic Premium Installer family, as both companies boast years of excellent customer service in the California, Utah, Idaho, and Colorado markets." said David Lopez, business development and regional sales manager, Solar Division, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "We look forward to working together to grow and enhance our installer program offerings, and to help drive the U.S. solar market forward."The Panasonic Solar Installer program is comprised of "Authorized" and "Premium" Installers, and Premium installers are involved in continuous efforts with Panasonic to promote the HIT® brand. These installers receive leads generated from Panasonic's website, where they are promoted as a Premium Panasonic Installer. In addition, Premium Installers are the beneficiaries of cooperative marketing funds provided by Panasonic and are also provided access to Panasonic's robust Installer Portal that offers additional benefits such as a library of tailored marketing materials and training programs designed to help installers enhance communication with consumers, and ultimately grow their businesses.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.