Conti Solar Ranked Top US Solar EPC

Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage development company, announced today it has been recognized by Solar Power World as ranking #12 for EPCs in the publication's Top 500 US Solar Contractors List.



Solar Power World, the leading solar publication covering technology, development and installation, publishes the Top Solar Contractors List annually. The list includes hundreds of US solar photovoltaic (PV) companies that provide the following services: EPC contracting, development, construction/installation, electrical work and/or rooftop-specific installations. Companies can do work in any market segment including utility, commercial, residential, and off-grid; and must be headquartered in the United States."The annual Top 500 List is an industry marker of success, and we are pleased to rank among the leaders in the industry," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of Conti Solar. "As a national, full service EPC, we plan to continue expanding our team to better serve those customers who are developing projects across the country and seeking top tier engineering and project execution services."Conti Solar's high repeat customer rate (over 40% of their clientele) speaks to the company's deep industry expertise and financial resources to build large-scale solar nationally. The company has installed over 500 megawatts of solar projects in various utility-scale market segments including community solar, commercial, industrial, landfill solar, and agricultural projects. According to GTM Research, the utility-scale solar market is projected to remain consistent throughout 2018 and will more than double in the next five years.* This solar boom has also created over 200,000 jobs for Americans - a number expected to double in the next three years as U.S. solar capacity triples.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial wherewithal to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.