Conti Solar Is Expanding Their Teams in Multiple States

Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage development company, announced the company currently has solar project management, energy storage solar engineering and procurement job opportunities. Job openings are available in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York. Applicants can view open positions and apply online here: https://www.contisolar.com/careers/current-openings



More Headlines Articles

Named as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work by NJ Biz in 2017, Conti Solar's team of dedicated professionals has been able to successfully develop and install over 500MW of solar projects since the company's early initiatives in 2008. The company has more than 80 MW of solar projects under construction."Conti Solar is a growing company filled with challenging and rewarding opportunities," said Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer at Conti Solar. "Expanding our regional teams enables us to continue to streamline all phases of solar project development, design, construction and operations to drive down project costs."Open Positions:Energy Storage EngineerEdison, NJField EngineerBarstow, CAEdison, NJWorcester, MAProcurement & Contracts SpecialistEdison, NJProject DeveloperEdison, NJProject EngineerBarstow, CAEdison, NJMinneapolis, MNWorcester, MAProject EstimatorEdison, NJProject ManagerBarstow, CAIthaca, NYMinneapolis, MNWorcester, MAPV Design EngineerEdison, NJSenior PV Design EngineerEdison, NJSuperintendentBarstow, CAEdison, NJIthaca, NYMinneapolis, MNWorcester, MAConti Solar provides medical, dental and vision on the first day of employment. Life insurance, 401(k) matching plan, EAP, wellness programs and many other optional programs are offered as well. Conti Solar is an equal opportunity employer.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.