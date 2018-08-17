Feed-in Tariff fightback on agenda at key industry conference

The role of solar in Scotland's future energy system will be debated in Edinburgh on September 4.



Scottish Renewables Solar Conference will bring together key players from across the sector to consider the opportunities and challenges faced by this key green energy technology.Solar's future after the looming 2019 FiT closure will take centre stage.Hannah Smith, Senior Policy Manager at Scottish Renewables, said: "Solar power's story in recent years really is one of ups and downs. Industry has seen incredible cost reductions which have made schemes more viable than ever, but also endured crippling tariff cuts."Arguably key among these challenges, of course, is the future of the Feed-in Tariff, which the UK Government has said could end in just six months' time."This conference will aim to answer just some of the questions around how solar survives post 2019, and indeed set out a picture of how this technology could flourish into the 2020s."Other topics which will be debated include:- Is subsidy-free solar a reality?- Can the business rates issue be solved?- How can we ensure solar competes on a level playing field?- Can the planning system be improved to better support solar projects?The conference will hear from a number of industry experts:- John Barclay, Associate Director at energy, environmental and engineering advisor ITPEnergised;- Lisa Peebles, Operations Officer at community organisation South Seeds;- Ronan Lambe, Legal Director at Pinsent Masons LLP, who last year advised WElink Energy, Compton Group and British Solar Renewables on the sale of the UK's largest operational solar park;- Rob Forrest, CEO of solar developer GreenPower;- Gavin Slater, Group Manager - City Energy, Glasgow City Council.Scottish Renewables Solar Conference and Exhibition is held in partnership with The Scottish Institute of Solar Energy Research (SISER).Research students will be in attendance to present innovative new solutions to tackling challenges facing the sector.The Conference's exhibition will feature companies including Energy Technology Partnership, DWF LLP and Shepherd + Wedderburn.Scottish Renewables Solar Conference will be held on September 4 at the COSLA Conference Centre in Edinburgh.