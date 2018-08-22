InnoEnergy announces 2018 Investment Round closing date

InnoEnergy, Europe's sustainable energy engine supported by the EIT, today announces the cut-off date for applications to its 2018 Investment Round for supporting revolutionary, cleantech and sustainable energy innovations. Innovators looking for investment before the end of the year must apply by 4 October to receive their support in time.



The Investment Round targets SMEs with proven technology concepts that will transform the future of energy in Europe. Since launching the Round in 2011, InnoEnergy has invested €190 million in projects spanning eight technology areas across Europe - resulting in €3 billion of forecasted sales.On top of funding, InnoEnergy offers applicants a trusted and proven, collaborative innovation platform and access to an energy innovation ecosystem of more than 385 industry partners from across the mix of sustainable energy solutions.Success stories include EOLOS in Iberia, which developed a low-cost offshore wind assessment tool to help reduce the financial risks associated with the siting of offshore wind installations. Its ‘LiDar', a reusable floating buoy, can be deployed at any offshore location to gather accurate and reliable wind energy measurements up to 200m above sea level.Diego Pavia, CEO of InnoEnergy, says: "It is our mission to accelerate the clean energy transition in Europe. So we are identifying, investing in and partnering with the very best and brightest innovators in the sector to help them scale-up, reduce their time to market and ultimately commercialise their technology."And I mean true partnership. We go beyond the mere contribution of cash to help our partners grow. Not only do we provide access to Europe's leading network of cleantech and sustainable energy expertise, but we provide sustained support through marketing and other value-building services."Businesses can find out more about the Investment Round, including how to apply through the link above.