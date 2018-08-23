SMA America Introduces Sunny Highpower PEAK3 1,500 VDC Inverter

ROCKLIN, Calif., August 23, 2018—SMA America announced today that the new Sunny Highpower PEAK3 inverter is now available for ordering in North America. Fulfilling the increasing need for flexibility, simplicity and performance in large-scale solar projects, the product will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2019.



More Headlines Articles

Designed for larger distributed generation and utility-scale projects, the Sunny Highpower PEAK3 incorporates SMA's latest inverter technology. Using the PEAK3 inverter as a modular building block, customers benefit from a scalable, cost-effective 1,500 VDC solution for large-scale ground mounted solar installations."The utility-scale PV market is evolving and demanding more flexibility and scalability," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of SMA's Residential and Commercial business unit. "At the same time, our customers are looking for more cost-effective solutions for behind-the-meter distributed generation projects. The Sunny Highpower PEAK3 delivers on both of these needs. SMA continues to develop industry-leading technology that will provide its customers with more options for their PV projects."The Sunny Highpower PEAK3 is available in two models. The 125 kW / 480 VAC version can be used for interconnection to standard behind-the-meter commercial services, and the 150 kW / 600 VAC version offers the most cost-effective solution for large projects with dedicated interconnection. Utilizing the Sunny Highpower PEAK3 inverter, plant developers will have a cost-effective, flexible building block that provides scalability while reducing balance-of-system and installation costs. The Sunny Highpower PEAK3 extends and complements SMA's full portfolio of utility-scale solutions, which includes both kitted and turnkey central inverter solutions, allowing customers to choose the appropriate option based on their preferred system design, integration practices and specific project requirements.Sunny Highpower PEAK3 inverters are eligible for the SMA Smart Connected service, which offers proactive monitoring and O&M support that reduces plant servicing time and costs while maximizing system uptime, energy yield and ROI. Plant communications with the inverter are supported by the SMA Data Manager powered by ennexOS, SMA's cross-sector energy management platform, providing an optimized interface for plant commissioning as well as intelligent monitoring and controls required in large-scale PV systems.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,100 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.