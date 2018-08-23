Soligent to Partner with American-Based Module Manufacturer, Mission Solar Energy

Soligent Distribution, the largest pure play solar distributor in the United States, has partnered with Mission Solar Energy, a U.S. based manufacturer of American made modules, to expand its high quality product menu.



More Headlines Articles

"We are thrilled to introduce Mission Solar into our portfolio and to introduce them to our extensive installer and re-seller network across the country," said Dan Thomas-Grant, Vice President of Supply Chain & Operations at Soligent.Soligent, the largest pure play solar distributor, financier, and technology platform in the Americas supplies over 5,000 solar installers with best-in-class panels, inverters, racking, and balance of systems across the U.S. and over 45 countries. Mission Solar Energy engineers and manufactures PV modules at its 200 MW factory, located in San Antonio, Texas. Mission Solar Energy adheres to a strict production process for which it integrates rigorous quality standards."This partnership will increase Mission Solar's geographical footprint and make our product available and easily accessible to an increasing number of residential and commercial rooftop solar contractors and installers across the U.S.," said Jae Yang, President and CEO of Mission Solar Energy.Soligent is looking forward to partnering with a company as enthusiastic as Mission Solar in fighting climate change and working toward a greener tomorrow.Soligent Distribution supplies over 5,000 solar installers with best-in-class panels, inverters, racking, and balance of systems across the U.S. and over 45 countries. Founded in 1979, Soligent has been a pioneer in the solar industry for decades and continues to drive the market forward with innovative solutions ranging from materials management to project financing. With advanced training, a diversified product offering, and multi-site distribution centers across the U.S., Soligent is well positioned as a responsive, flexible equipment partner. For more information about Soligent Distribution, please visit http://www.Soligent.net.Mission Solar Energy is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with module facilities onsite. Our hardworking team calls Texas its home and is devoted to producing high-quality solar products and services. Our solar modules are proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA. For more information about Mission Solar Energy, please visit http://www.missionsolar.com.