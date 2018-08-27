Geothermal Energy Awards Announced

(Reno, Nevada, USA) - The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC), one of the world's premier geothermal associations, has announced awards honoring the best and brightest of the global geothermal energy community. These prestigious awards have been a highlight of the geothermal calendar since the late 1970's.



More Headlines Articles

The GRC will present the prestigious Aidlin, Pioneer, Henry J Ramey Jr., and Geothermal Special Achievement awards at the GRC Annual Meeting in Reno, Nevada, October 14-17.The recipients of these awards have a lifetime of achievement in the geothermal academic, scientific and commercial communities. The GRC Awards recognizes the contributions of these individuals to educational institutions and the geothermal community around the world.This year's award winners are:Joseph W. Aidlin Award - Ron BarrRecognizes outstanding contributions to the Geothermal Resources Council and to the development of geothermal resources.Geothermal Pioneer Award - Zvi KriegerRecognizes outstanding achievements in the development of geothermal resources.Henry J. Ramey Jr. Award - Peter RoseFor outstanding achievements in the field of geothermal reservoir engineering.Geothermal Special Achievement Awards - Roy Baria, Virgil Welsh and Kasumi YasukawaRecognizes special or outstanding achievements in any aspect of geothermal energy development and related areas.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2021. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2018]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###