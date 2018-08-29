RBI Solar Acquires SolarBOS

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- RBI Solar, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of California-based SolarBOS, Inc., a market leader in provider of PV electrical balance of systems (BOS).



Founded in 2004, SolarBOS brings deep understanding of solar electric systems, DC and AC applications, and experience in design and flexible manufacturing. The company's focus on developing reliable, innovative and cost effective solutions has been the driving force behind its success. Over the years, SolarBOS has designed and perfected many BOS solutions, including Disconnect Combiners and Recombiners, Arc Fault Circuit Interruption (AFCI) Combiners, Rapid Shutdown solutions, AC Combiners, and Wire Harnesses and Overmolds, all geared towards meeting the needs of solar integrators and the ever changing solar industry. As experts in electrical design and implementation, SolarBOS will complement RBI Solar's scope of abilities to provide a single source provider of solar mounting systems. SolarBOS shares RBI Solar's values of product innovation, quality of service, American made products and in-house manufacturing that allows for customization and quick turnaround on projects.As a single source provider of solar racking systems, RBI Solar will look to integrating SolarBOS' products to more completely serve our customers' needs. In providing innovative solar racking systems and electrical BOS products, RBI will be equipped to handle greater responsibilities on solar projects while continuing to deliver top of the line customer service.RBI Solar is a leading solar mounting solutions supplier in the United States. As a single-source provider, RBI takes responsibility for the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of the most efficient ground mount, canopy, roof mount and ballasted racking systems in the marketplace. With 85+ years of experience in the commercial design-build specialty structures market, we are committed to providing value from project conception to substantial completion. Our experience in completing multiple commercial and utility scale projects, combined with our in-house teams and a network of installation crews, allows us to complete projects on time and within budget.For more information about the SolarBOS, please visit http://www.solarbos.comFor more information about the RBI Solar, please visit https://www.rbisolar.com