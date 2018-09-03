Antaisolar performed well in 2018 InterSolar South America International Solar Exhibition

On August 28-30, the three days InterSolar South America International Solar Exhibition was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Antaisolar made its debut to bringa series of solar rackings and other aluminum profiles to the exhibition. As the first station of the Autumn and Winter PV Exhibition, which is a stunning beginning.

With high-quality products and good services, both metal roof and tile roof solar mounting solutions provided by Antaisolar are popular in South America. Some clients have reached long-term cooperation intentions with Antaisolar during the exhibition., The participation in the South American exhibition reflects the determination of Antaisolar to support the South American people living in a clean and healthy life.



As an overseas emerging PV market, Brazil's good lighting condition is an unique advantage. In recent years, the Brazilian solar market has moved from a start-up phase to a stable development period, and the market potential is huge. Antaisolar chose to layout business in Brazilian market in the past few years, which is undoubtedly a forward-looking decision. In the future, Antaisolar will keep increasing investment to provide more and better solutions for the region.