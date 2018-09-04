Conti Solar Selected to Construct 35 MW Solar Energy Portfolio for Southern Sky Renewable Energy in Rhode Island

Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage company, announced today that it was selected to provide full turnkey EPC services for Southern Sky Renewable Energy's 35 MW solar project portfolio. Headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island, Southern Sky is the region's leading renewable energy developer. The five projects in the portfolio include brownfield, landfill, and greenfield projects and are located in the towns of Warwick, Cranston and Johnston in central Rhode Island. When completed, the projects will generate local, clean solar power, contribute to the state's Clean Energy Portfolio and reduce energy costs significantly. The communities will also reap environmental benefits from repurposing unusable landfills into productive renewable energy farms.



"When we work with Conti Solar on a project, they work as a value-add partner that seeks to resolve issues and streamline projects' costs to benefit stakeholders. They excel at completing high performance solar systems and we value the experience and deep technical knowledge they bring to projects," said Lindsay McGovern, Vice President of Southern Sky.Solar landfill and brownfield projects require a greater level of expertise to ensure sites are safely managed and work is executed and documented to specifications. Both Southern Sky and Conti Solar are known for their dedication to completing high quality solar projects that meet strict requirements."We share Southern Sky's quality-driven application toward solar project development and installation. We are very proud to work with them on these solar projects that are helping Rhode Island meet their 1,000 megawatts by 2020 clean energy goal," said Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer of Conti Solar.To learn more about Conti Solar and Southern Sky's 35 MW solar projects portfolio, visit www.contisolar.com.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.About Southern Sky Renewable EnergySouthern Sky Renewable Energy, the leading Northeastern renewables energy developer, leverage their decades of experience to build and operate high quality, large-scale solar power facilities. They help clients reduce and stabilize their energy bills with sustainable clean energy, support local job creation, and protect the environment. Learn more at southernskyrenewableenergy.com.