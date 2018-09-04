Global wind turbine market size to cross annual installations of 70 GW by 2024, Europe to be a prominent revenue pocket for the global industry

The global market in the present industrial regime has extensively been influenced owing to rising energy demand from utility aided renewable establishments and privately-owned wind farm projects. Supply and demand balance has been a continuous concern for private entities and utilities which has strengthened the fund flow toward the development of renewable power generation plants.

The worldwide wind turbine market is expanding at an unprecedented rate, thanks to the economic advantages of wind energy and increasing competitiveness of sustainable sources over their fossil fuel counterparts. The uncertainties regarding the global oil & gas supplies and the pressing need to adopt emission free technologies have had a positive impact on the wind turbine market growth in the recent years. With the benefit of wind power being a competitively priced technology, the global wind turbine market, pegged at USD 50 billion in 2017, is further likely to emerge as sophisticated grid management sector.



