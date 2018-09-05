Natural Power to co-host Quo Vadis

Natural Power is set to co-host the 12th annual Quo Vadis Conference which takes place on Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th September 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.



This invitation-only event is recognised by wind farm owners and operators as one of the most important and valuable events in the wind industry.Stuart Egan, Head of Site Operations at Natural Power, will be presenting a session on wind farm performance optimisation.As the pressure to drive down operational costs continues, Natural Power has taken a predictive approach to its servicing proposition. By drawing upon strategic inspections, performance engineering and the way its established site teams work in tandem with its analytics and control centre teams, it is able to ensure that turbines are prioritised, faults are identified at an early stage and performance is optimised. Since taking over the role as independent service provider for a number of key sites, Natural Power has been able to realise significant cost savings for its clients. Stuart's presentation will offer delegates an insight to this approach.Stuart Egan, Head of Site Operations, Natural PowerStuart has more than 20 years of operational experience holding senior positions within a number of industry sectors including renewable energy, waste management, managed services and quarrying. Stuart currently has responsibility for all sites under Natural Power's operational control, and has been instrumental in the growth of its independent servicing team of 30 full time staff covering UK and Ireland.Find out more about Quo Vadis 2018 here http://www.quo-vadis-conference.eu/Events/Quo+Vadis+2018+in+Glasgow.html