SMA America Plans Major Presence at Solar Power International

ROCKLIN, Calif., September 5, 2018â€”With a range of new products and solutions across all market segments including residential, commercial, utility, storage and O&M, SMA America will have plenty to display at Solar Power International in Anaheim, Calif., which will take place September 24-27, 2018.



"From new residential, commercial and utility solutions to continued growth in service and O&M offerings, this has been a banner year for SMA America," said John Susa, executive vice president of sales for SMA America. "We look forward to connecting with partners and customers at SPI and sharing more about some of our cutting-edge, up-and-coming efforts in solar and storage."SMA will have a large presence at SPI this year. First, the company will participate in the Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace, with a booth (no. 4038) featuring the Sunny Boy Storage-US solution for residential applications, which is now available for shipping. SMA experts will also be on hand at the Smart Energy booth to discuss AC and DC coupled solutions for utility storage. Additionally, SMA will host an outdoor booth on the Grand Plaza (booth no. 6001) to highlight a number of other solutions for the residential, commercial, utility and O&M markets.Among SMA's latest commercial solutions are two new Sunny Tripower CORE1 power classes upgraded with the latest safety technologies and powered by ennexOS, the company's award-winning platform for cross-sector energy management. The Sunny Tripower CORE1 is further enhanced when combined with the TS4-R-F retrofit module-level device, which operates on the multi-vendor, industry standard Sunspec shutdown signal and provides a reliable, cost-effective solution to achieve compliance with 2017 NEC module-level rapid shutdown requirements in commercial rooftop systems.SMA has made major advancements in its utility solution offerings this year, with the recent unveiling of the Sunny Highpower PEAK3 for distributed generation and utility-scale projects. The Sunny Highpower PEAK3 is an ideal solution for flexibility, simplicity and performance for large-scale solar projects. Earlier this year, SMA also introduced the Utility Power Rack 5000/5500, a highly integrated, turnkey solution that offers up to 40 percent integration cost savings over alternative solutions. And finally, the Sunny Central UP family of inverters, which will soon be available for order, offers four new power classes for more efficient design, reduced costs and higher performance in utility projects.Attendees will have the opportunity to see the newest enhancements to SMA's Power+ residential solution including advanced AFCI functionality, compatibility with the Sunspec rapid shutdown signal, and options for integrating a revenue grade meter and cellular modem.Service and O&M continue to play a key role in SMA's business. SMA OPTIM delivers plant-wide, multi-vendor O&M for all technologies. SMA OPTIM has also expanded to offer storage O&M and additional services, such as aerial thermographyâ€”which, when paired with SMA's expert data analysis, is a highly-effective, cost-efficient way to monitor and inspect PV plants.Finally, SMA will be hosting a Utility-Scale PV & Storage Forum on Thursday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center. Topics will include grid interconnection challenges and a discussion around centralized and modular plant architectures. Storage will also be discussed with experts presenting on AC and DC coupled use cases. A repowering session will conclude the event, with specialists providing examples of remediation options for re-energizing underperforming PV assets. Utility stakeholders can register for the forum online.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around â‚¬900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,100 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.