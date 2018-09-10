GenCell Webinar to Explore Breakthrough Fuel Cell Technology For Providing Off Grid Power to Support 5G Roll-out

GenCell, the fuel cell power solution provider and manufacturer, today announces that it is hosting a webinar entitled, "A New Business Case For Powering Off Grid 5G mobile networks", taking place on September 13th, 2018 at 2pm (GMT).



More Headlines Articles

Featuring an introduction from Caroline Gabriel, Director & Co-Founder of Rethink Technology Research, the GenCell webinar will explore the off grid power landscape for telecoms, utilizing findings from a new Rethink report including the survey results of leading MNOs and their top energy concerns. Findings include the most important drivers for investing in new power technologies and the need for these companies to reduce their OPEX and increase profitability.Caroline will be followed by Amit Ashkenazi, Head of Telecoms Business Unit at GenCell. Having recently launched the GenCell A5 fuel cell, the world's first affordable primary power alternative to diesel generators, Amit will provide an overview of GenCell's revolutionary new hydrogen fuel cell technology utilizing ammonia - designed to serve the off grid telecoms market and demonstrating how it delivers significant OPEX savings and new revenue opportunities for Towercos and MNOs."Improved fuel solutions are critical to the business case for extending the mobile network, especially in readiness for 5G," comments Caroline Gabriel, Director & Co-Founder of Rethink Technology Research. "Our study indicates that by reducing fuel cell OPEX costs by at least 25%, ammonia fuel cell solutions will significantly impact the operator business model for off-grid communications. In addition, uninterruptable power solutions, like the modern fuel cell, are also likely to make a big contribution to government programs for universal connectivity and internet services too."Having overcome the previous limitations of hydrogen availability/production and eradicating the previous price barrier prohibiting previous mainstream hydrogen fuel cell adoption, attendees to the GenCell webinar will hear how within weeks of the A5 launch, several thousands of units were ordered by MNOs and Towercos. Why? To provide clean, ultra-reliable fuel cell energy at a lower cost than polluting diesel generators - designed to, profitably, bring off grid BTS's online.Amit Ashkenazi, Head of Telecoms Business Unit at GenCell, comments: "Since we launched the GenCell A5 in June 2018, we've had overwhelming interest from businesses around the world. This was reflected in our subsequent news announcing the first GenCell A5 customer - leading telecoms integrator Adrian Kenya - and then just a few weeks later, GenCell being recognized by the GSMA and invited to feature as an Energy Efficiency Innovator within its Future Networks program."We're really looking forward to presenting and engaging the market on this topic on the 13th, demonstrating the technology, walking them through our comprehensive TCO calculator, and then enabling them to engage us in a questions and answers session."To secure your place at the GenCell webinar on September 13th, please register via the following link.