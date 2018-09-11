Alba Energy Introduces Free Year of Power Promotion

Alba Energy is rolling out an amazing new promotion for homeowners in Texas. Starting now, anyone who signs up for a new solar system will benefit from lower energy bills, help the environment, and receive a rebate payment from Alba Energy covering their first year of power!



Alba Energy provides professional solar designs and installations across the great state of Texas that save money and the environment. Under Alba's SMART Solar Payment Programs, customers can reduce monthly power bills and generate clean energy produced by solar panels.Headquartered in Austin, TX, Alba Energy was formed in 2013 by a group of solar industry professionals who felt there was something lacking on the customer service side in the solar industry. Five years later and Alba's commitment to focusing on world class customer service has created demand and growth to new markets including; Dallas, Katy, McAllen, and San Antonio."We want homeowners to power up on the Texas sun, and we're offering to pick up the tab on new solar installations. We'll pay new customers' first-year of finance payments plus any leftover electricity bills that solar doesn't cover," said Graeme Walker, Alba Energy's CEO and Founder. "Right now, the only service area we cannot offer this promotion is in Pedernales Electricity Cooperative, but our finance department is crunching the numbers and I'm confident we'll come up with a SMART solar package for everyone," he added.New customers who sign up for Alba's Free Year of Power Solar Promotion are guaranteed to receive a payment within 30 days of their system being turned â€˜on.' The payment will include 12 months of solar loan payments plus the estimated residual utility charges based on the previous year of electricity usage.See if you are eligible for Alba Energy to pay a full year of your electricity bills at https://albaenergy.com/free-power-solar-promotion/.*Certain conditions and exclusions apply. This special is not available in all markets, and is subject to credit approval and qualifying home factors.About Alba EnergyBased in Austin with offices across the state, Alba Energy specializes in the design, engineering and installation of exceptional quality residential and commercial solar power systems across Texas. Learn more about a solar solution for your home or business by calling 800-238-3112 or visiting https://albaenergy.com/go-solar/.