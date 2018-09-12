GP JOULE Off to Strong Start in U.S. Solar Market

TORONTO, ON, Canada - September 10th, 2018. GP JOULE Canada Corp., a subsidiary of GP JOULE GmbH, reports its expansion in the U.S. photovoltaic market resulted in triple-digit revenue growth in 2017, through the combined earnings of its four North American subsidiaries -- two in Canada and two in the U.S. The company's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) achievements in Midwestern community solar markets combined with its first large scale Greenfield development success in Nevada spearheaded the company's U.S. expansion.



More Headlines Articles

"Our EPC developments in the Midwest paved the way for further U.S. expansion in 2018 and beyond. We look forward to build on these early successes as we pursue further growth in the Northeast," said David Pichard, GP JOULE North America CEO. "Because we leverage deep experience deploying PV products and solutions throughout Canada for over 6 years, we have the expertise to support solar developers with projects facing challenging site and environmental conditions in the United States."GP JOULE enters the U.S. ground-mount PV market with its flexible EPC offering, which ranges from a complete turnkey solution or design optimization engineering services for developers and utilities to customized PV solutions combining proprietary products and services for other EPCs."We are one of the only EPCs in the North American market that can integrate proprietary PV mechanical products into our solar construction business, where it makes sense," adds Pichard. "By having a complete realm of foundation and racking solutions, we are in a unique position to help craft assets which deliver lower cost per kilowatt hour and fewer delivery risks, hence reliable returns."GP JOULE's vertical integration also includes Greenfield project development support and activities. Its most recent success has been the closing of a 150-MW development in Nevada. "Our network in and understanding of the U.S. electricity market has grown exponentially in the last 3 years thanks to our first large scale U.S. development in Nevada" says Ove Petersen, GP JOULE Group Founder and CEO. "This gives us a new strategic competitive advantage as a proven and bankable early stage developer in such a fragmented yet dynamic PV market which is the US."GP JOULE will feature its complete suite of utility and commercial-scale products and services at Solar Power International in Anaheim September 24 through 27 in booth #2284.About GP JOULEGP JOULE is a global renewable energy company with an extensive track record developing, engineering, constructing, operating, and financing commercial and utility-scale renewable projects. In the North American market, GP JOULE provides a full range of PV products, EPC and Project Development services focused on delivering the lowest solar energy cost per kWh. Globally and over the last 15 years, GP JOULE has installed over 550 MWs of bankable PV projects and manages 600 MWs of renewable assets across Germany, Canada, the United States, France and Italy. Find out more about how we develop and execute profitable turnkey PV projects at www.gp-joule.com.