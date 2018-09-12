SMA America is Now Shipping Sunny Boy Storage-US Inverter

ROCKLIN, Calif., September 12, 2018â€”SMA America has announced today that its highly-anticipated, UL listed Sunny Boy Storage-US inverter, SMA's solution for residential energy storage and management, is now shipping.



"The Sunny Boy Storage-US offers intelligent residential energy storage and is equipped with outstanding features and functions to reduce future electricity bills," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president for SMA's Residential and Commercial business unit. "Combined with our other residential offerings, including the Power+ Solution, and equipped SMA Smart Connected, this solution will be a significant component for holistic home energy management with SMA."Using an AC coupled architecture, the Sunny Boy Storage 3.8-US/5.0-US/6.0-US offers a simple, flexible platform for new and existing PV systems that is compatible with high-voltage battery manufacturers, such as BYD and other leading brands.Up to three high-voltage batteries can be connected to a single Sunny Boy Storage-US, which gives maximum flexibility by using different storage capacities, even from different battery brands, in parallel. The concept is future-proof, allowing installers to add more battery capacity at any time. The AC-coupled system simplifies installation, reduces labor, offers high flexibility for future system expansion and cuts balance-of-system costs versus a DC-coupled approach to store an equivalent amount of power. Energy management features make it possible for the inverter to mitigate demand charges as well as time-of-use pricing, offering homeowners maximum savings. The SMA Automatic Backup Unit, which allows use of backup power and is rated for 200 Amp service, is now available in conjunction with the Sunny Boy Storage-US.Another key feature of the solution is Secure Power Supply, which enables up to 2,000 W of convenience power during the day or night in the event of a grid outage. Installers who are interested in purchasing a Sunny Boy Storage-US may contact an SMA Authorized Distributor.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around â‚¬900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,100 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.