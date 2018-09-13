ROTH Capital Partners to Host 6th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium at Solar Power International (SPI 18)
Leading Solar Power, Storage, and Clean Technology Companies to Conduct Investor Meetings
ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its 6th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium and Oktoberfest on September 25, 2018 in Anaheim, CA in conjunction with the Solar Power International Conference and Expo (SPI 18), the largest annual solar conference/expo in the U.S.
This event, co-located with SPI 18, will provide an opportunity for solar power industry executives and key institutional investors to meet and exchange ideas about issues and trends in the solar and related industries. The event, which will be hosted by Jesse Pichel, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Philip Shen and Craig Irwin, Senior Research Analysts, Cleantech, will include (1) 1-on-1/small group meetings with ~20 companies and solar experts, (2) a booth tour, which has meetings with a variety of distributors, EPCs, and experts, (3) a Keynote luncheon presentation by John Smirnow, General Counsel & Vice President of Market Strategy of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who will provide the latest on trade and solar, and (4) an Oktoberfest networking reception that will have more than 100 leading solar company executives.
According to Mr. Pichel, "The PV industry has long endured boom-bust cycles driven by unsustainably high subsidies that were cut. Italy and Spain were the two prominent examples, but these pale in comparison to China who embarked on the greatest PV demand destruction event in the history of PV. The major impact of demand destruction in China has been the collapse of upstream pricing and the resulting positive impact on the downstream. Now many projects idled by the 201 are now penciling out, and 2019 is expected to be a tremendous year for US PV projects driven by lower costs and a pull in of demand ahead of ITC phased reductions. Continued policy support for PV in new states and mandated residential demand remain key drivers.
Despite lumpy policy demand worldwide, we continue to believe we are in the early stages of global solar energy adoption and see many years of solar growth ahead. We believe the adoption of higher efficiency solar technologies and energy storage are a key to enabling lower cost and the long-term growth of solar. This year we are again hosting a storage track during the conference. Our storage companies are evolving business models and developing products to address the residential, C&I, and utility scale segments using a variety of chemistries and technologies."
Mr. Shen stated, "Despite the current oversupply pessimism, we believe in the years ahead we will see the wholesale transformation of the utility industry. With subsidized solar and wind economic today and a clear path to attractive unsubsidized economics, we see a future in which technology enables greater customer choice and new business models for the power sector. Our Solar & Storage Symposium will provide investors the opportunity to test this and other hypotheses since much of the solar ecosystem will be available at our event. Key topics to explore include: (1) The supply/demand balance in markets such as the U.S., China, and India, among others; (2) Upcoming policy changes that could impact demand; (3) Capacity utilization and pricing throughout the value chain; (4) The greater diversity of cell technology available and the impact on competitive landscape; and (5) The outlook for the latest inverter technology for each segmentâ€”residential, C&I, and utility scale."
This event is designed to allow participants to efficiently meet companies throughout the entire solar value chainâ€”polysilicon, wafer, cell, module, downstream developers as well as private companies and industry expertsâ€”in one of the most important solar markets in the world.
"This event represents an example of ROTH's consistent leadership in supporting both public and private solar and storage companies from capital transactions and advisory services as well as equity research," said Byron Roth, CEO of ROTH. "We are excited to once again support SEIA and co-host this event at SPI."
Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 100 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value over $3.5 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/10/2018)
ROTH is a founding member of Sustain OC (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in the greater Orange County area through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
ROTH is also hosting an evening Oktoberfest networking event for registered guests and attendees.
The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com
Members of the media who would like to attend should contact Isabel Pain at 949-720-7117 or imattson-pain@roth.com. To learn more or register for SPI, please visit the event web site at - http://www.solarpowerinternational.com/
AGENDA
Tuesday | September 25, 2018
9:00am - 10:00am | Registration & Morning coffee
9:45am - 10:00am| Introduction from ROTH Senior Research Analyst
10:00am - 5:30pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings (45-minutes each)
12:00pm -1:00pm| Working Lunch and Keynote by John Smirnow, General Counsel & Vice President of Market Strategy of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)
6:00pm - 9:00pm | Oktoberfest Networking Reception (Separate RSVP required)
Wednesday | September 26, 2018
9:00am - 5:00pm | Booth tour at SPI (Expo pass required to participate)
VENUES
Solar Power International
Anaheim Convention Center
800 W Katella Avenue Anaheim CA 92802
6th Annual ROTH Solar and Storage Symposium at SPI
Hilton Anaheim
777 W Convention Way, Anaheim CA 92802
Oktoberfest Networking Reception
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806
Participating Companies at the time of this release include:
Company Name Ticker
Ameresco, Inc. AMRC
Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS
Azure Power Global Ltd AZRE
Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ
Daqo New Energy Corporation DQ
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH
EnSync Inc ESNC
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. HASI
Ideal Power Inc. IPWR
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS
LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. SHSE:601012
Maxwell Technologies, Inc. MXWL
Primus Power PRIVATE
REC Silicon ASA REC
ReneSola Ltd. SOL
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG
Sonnen GmbH PRIVATE
Sunnova PRIVATE
SunPower Corporation SPWR
Sunrun Inc. RUN
Sunworks, Inc. SUNW
Vivint Solar, Inc. VSLR
Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN
(As of 09/10/2018 - subject to change)
Business Wire, The Blueshirt Group, and SEIA are event sponsors.
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
