Conti Solar Constructing the Largest Solar Project in Rhode Island

Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage company, announced that it is providing full turnkey EPC services for the largest solar installation to date in Rhode Island. Developed by Southern Sky Renewable Energy, the 21.3 megawatt (MW), Gold Meadow Farms solar project is being constructed in Cranston, Rhode Island. When completed, this solar project will generate clean solar energy for the City of Providence, significantly reduce the capital city's energy costs and contribute to the state's Clean Energy Portfolio.



More Headlines Articles

The solar project spans over 100 acres of rugged, rocky terrain. With approximately 53,000 solar panels and 130 string inverters to be installed, the project will employ hundreds of people across the state. In addition, it will drive tens of thousands of dollars in revenue into the communities, through local businesses and taxes. The Gold Meadow Farms solar project is expected to be completed in early 2019.Lindsay McGovern, Vice President of Southern Sky said, "Conti Solar has collaborated with our team to rapidly resolve any challenges we face. They are resourceful and responsive. This type of reliability is an important trait for an EPC provider."Conti Solar is a leading solar EPC in Rhode Island and builds some of the largest and highest profile projects in the state. The Gold Meadow Farms solar project is one of over 45 MW of projects that Conti Solar is currently constructing in the ocean state. The company's substantial track record and project experience across solar subsegments including agriculture, landfill, community solar, and large-scale projects drive reliability in efficient project completion for solar developers, utilities and independent power producers. Both Southern Sky and Conti Solar are known for their exceptional problem-solving skills and their dedication to delivering high quality solar projects."Southern Sky's regional knowledge and experience is critical to the success of challenging solar installations. We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with a developer who is focused on executing projects the right way, the first time," said Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer of Conti Solar.To learn more about Conti Solar and the Gold Meadow Farms solar project, visit https://www.contisolar.com/projectsAbout Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.About Southern Sky Renewable EnergySouthern Sky Renewable Energy, the leading Northeastern renewables energy developer, leverage their decades of experience to build and operate high quality, large-scale solar power facilities. They help clients reduce and stabilize their energy bills with sustainable clean energy, support local job creation, and protect the environment. Learn more at http://southernskyrenewable.com.