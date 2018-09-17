JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE :JKS ), a global leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, today announced that it was ranked as a top solar brand in debt financed projects and named the most "bankable" PV manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) for the second consecutive year. 57 solar manufacturers were ranked based on BNEF's global survey of key PV stakeholders assessing which module brands used in projects are most likely to obtain non-recourse debt financing from commercial banks.



Survey respondents included banks, technical consultants, EPCs, and independent power producers (IPPs) from all around the world. Considering product quality, long term reliability, field deployment performance, and the manufacturer's financial strength, 100% of survey respondents considered JinkoSolar as bankable. Aligning with JinkoSolar's high bankability score, BNEF's database also shows that projects using JinkoSolar modules have secured more debt financing than any other brand since July 2016."To be nominated again by BNEF confirms that JinkoSolar is the preferred brand by customers, investors, and banks due to their high quality," said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. "The brand that industry players and banks are more willing to use in their projects and finance is JinkoSolar, which I am extremely proud of. Our R&D team is committed to nurturing technological innovation and quality improvements. We believe that high-quality products will bring better returns to investors."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE :JKS ) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 9 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2018.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com