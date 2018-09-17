Vikram Solar launches half-cut-cell module at REI 2018

India, 17 September, 2018: Vikram Solar, the globally recognized leading solar energy solutions provider, is launching a new line of solar modules at Renewable Energy India Expo, Greater Noida. The new modules are based on the latest half-cell technology that increases module output by ~15 Wp per module compared to standard PV modules. The technology also boasts efficiency up of 19.56%.



The new high-density module technology is engineered to generate more power from advanced mono-PERC half-cells, thus achieving better Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The innovative design principle minimizes shadow-loss through a series-parallel cell connection, when one-half of the modules are affected by shading. The high efficiency half-cell modules are the perfect fit for all utility and rooftop projects.On the occasion Mr. Ivan Saha, BU Head- Solar Manufacturing and CTO, Vikram Solar commented, "We are taking a big step by introducing advanced new High-Density Monocrystalline Modules using innovative Cell-Cleaving Technology. The design, superior price performance, increased shade tolerance and reduced power loss is expected to make a big splash in the market."Key highlights of the new Solar Module:1. The module consists of 144 and 120 half-cells instead of 72 and 60 full cells yet keeps nearly the same dimension as standard 72 and 60 cell modules2. Higher energy yield through lower cell resistance. Half-cell modules have a higher fill factor and higher efficiency3. The cells are cut with low temperature and lower kerf depth maximizing cell yield with no junction damage4. Module power mismatch loss is reduced by a factor of four as power loss is proportional to the square of the current5. No hotspot degradation on the modules6. The split junction box provides better heat dissipation improving the life of the moduleAbout Vikram Solar:Vikram Solar Limited (formerly known as Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. With international presence in 6 continents, the company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story. Vikram Solar's annual PV Module production capacity stands at 1 GW. The company's products are designed international standards of quality, reliability and performance. As a fully forward- integrated Solar EPC contractor, Vikram Solar deploys world- class technology to design, install and commission solar projects worldwide.