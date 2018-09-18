Continental Control Systems Expands its Offering of NEMA 4 Enclosures at SPI, Anaheim, September 25-27

In time for the Solar Power International Expo in Anaheim, California, September 25-27, CCS will release an expanded offering of NEMA 4 enclosures. Due to unprecedented response to the initial release of the metal UL 508A Listed product, CCS has expanded its offering to include US manufactured polyurethane enclosures. Similar to the metal enclosures, the polyurethane enclosure is designed and built specifically for the WattNode energy meter. It is available with a three-phase circuit breaker, a fuse block, or no circuit protection, but comes with added terminal block for code compliant ground connections. When ordered together with a WattNode meter, the meter comes installed in either the metal or poly enclosure for no additional charge. Both the metal and polyurethane enclosures are suitable for indoor or outdoor use, both providing rapid, low cost, time saving installation. The molded polyurethane enclosure offers non-corrosive, light weight, (4.4 lbs), NEMA 4 certified protection to the installed WattNode, preferable when ambient temperatures are a concern.



"We are proud to offer an enclosure option which is US made. We experienced an unprecedented response to our initial release, but our customers want more options. The polyurethane construction is lightweight, easy to handle, and less expensive to ship, it is a great alternative to our standard metal enclosure", said Cynthia Boyd, director of sales and marketing at CCS.Continental Control Systems is recognized as a UL 508A manufacturing house and offers both standard and customized enclosure options for single and multiple metering solutions. Founded in 1995, Colorado-based CCS specializes in high accuracy electric power metering and inverter metering equipment. The company's products are UL listed or Recognized by Underwriters Laboratories Inc for use worldwide.