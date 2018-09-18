Optimized wind turbines for new hub heights and more powerful turbine generations

With its Hybrid Tower 2.0, Max BÃ¶gl Wind AG is introducing a new generation of high-performance turbines at heights never seen before. The optimized tower concept enables hub heights of up to 190 meters and makes hybrid tower construction even more cost-effective. Visitors at WindEnergy Hamburg can experience the new tower concept at Stand 211 in Hall A4 from September 25-28, 2018.



WindEnergy Hamburg, the world's largest industry event for wind power, is being held at the end of September. Max BÃ¶gl Wind AG will be there exhibiting new advances to their hybrid towers which combine concrete and steel. The result is a tower concept that requires less material while ensuring the highest level of stability. Hybrid Tower 2.0 makes it possible to achieve hub heights of up to 190 meters in an efficient and cost-effective way.New turbine generations require new tower systemsBroadly speaking, turbine capacity will continue to increase in the coming years. Political and economic demands make it a necessity to increase the general profitability of wind turbines. Turbines with capacities above 4 megawatts will become the norm and not the exception, even for onshore ones. "Turbines are getting more powerful while political and economic requirements are increasing," says Josef Knitl, Board Member of Max BÃ¶gl Wind AG. "With our new tower concept, we offer a solution for meeting future requirements and provide the basis for cost-effective wind turbines."Virtual view of the highest wind turbine in the worldAnother highlight awaiting trade fair visitors at the Max BÃ¶gl stand: You can enjoy a virtual view of the world's highest wind turbine with a hub height of 178 meters.About Max BÃ¶gl Wind AGUsing renewable energies more efficiently and actively promoting the energy transition. This is the principle behind Max BÃ¶gl Wind AG with its innovative technology solutions. The company is Germany's market leader in manufacturing, delivering and erecting hybrid towers and holds the record for the world's highest wind turbine tower with a hub height of 178 meters. Max BÃ¶gl Wind AG is also setting new innovative standards in the energy storage industry. With the water battery, an entirely new type of flexible and small pumped-storage power plant has been developed which combines renewable energies with large-scale storage facilities for the first time. The turnkey portfolio complements the max.power division with the development of concepts suitable for the placement and marketing of generated energy. Max BÃ¶gl Wind AG is an affiliate company of Max BÃ¶gl. The corporate group from Sengenthal near Neumarkt in Bavaria is one of the top 10 largest German companies in the construction industry, and has been operating in the wind sector since 2010. Founded in 1929, the family-owned company with around 6,500 employees worldwide has an annual turnover of over 1.7 billion euros.www.mbrenewables.com/