Silfab Solar Debuts High-Efficiency Back-Contact PV Modules at SPI 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - September 19, 2018 - Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, will debut at this year's SPI conference its latest innovations - a high-power back-contact solar module - along with a redesigned 380-watt commercial module and new half-cell module option.



Silfab's eye-catching re-usable display at one of the world's largest solar trade shows will feature the company's latest and widest range of premium quality highly durable modules - units designed, engineered and assembled in the United States using the most advanced automation technology and backed by new extended warranties.Featured at SPI in Anaheim, from Sept. 25-27, will be new products available in the first half of 2019, including:• Silfab's SLG-M 380wp ultra-high-efficiency modules optimized for commercial projects where maximum power density is preferred. The modules feature 72 premium-quality monocrystalline cells.• The new SLA-MWT 320 back-contact modules. These units, produced as a result of an exclusive North American alliance with DSM of the Netherlands, include a black backsheet and black anodized aluminum frames.• The SLA-M HC 320 modules featuring 120 high-efficiency half-cut cells with black backsheet and black aluminum anodized frames. These units produce higher energy yields and are ideal in shading conditions.Silfab's two-story display booth features previously used 20-foot shipping containers that provide Silfab both a dynamic look and a sustainability-oriented booth that can be used time and time again.The annual Solar Power International conference and exhibition occurs as Silfab becomes the largest solar manufacturer in North America. The company's Toronto facility has tripled its production capacity in the last several years and Silfab recently announced its first United States manufacturing operation. Silfab designs and manufactures some of the highest-efficiency, most durable PV modules in the world. New manufacturing methods, such as fully automated bussing, has helped Silfab to drive down the price and increase quality of solar modules by reducing production costs.###About Silfab:Silfab Solar is a quality international leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of ultra-high efficiency PV modules with just-in-time manufacturing. Silfab has leveraged more than 35 years of solar experience. Silfab's state of the art manufacturing facilities located in Toronto Canada -- and soon in Bellingham, Wash. - have helped pioneer smart module technology, glass on glass solutions and bifacial modules. Silfab's technically innovative process produces superior reliability and performance specifically designed for the North American market. Silfab balances manufacturing capacity between OEM partners, Silfab branded modules and new technology. www.silfab.ca